School of Rock Continues International Growth, Awarding Master Franchise Agreement for Four New Countries

Latin America Master Franchisee Matias Puga Hamilton to double locations in South America, adding Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and Uruguay

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education, announced today that Matias Puga Hamilton, School of Rock's Latin America master franchisee, is set to double his portfolio with the brand with 13 new locations throughout Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Beginning with a primary focus on Argentinian development, Matias Puga Hamilton awarded his first sub-franchise rights for a new School of Rock location in Buenos Aires' northern suburbs, specifically in the Nordelta area. Sub-franchisees Roberto Sambrizzi and Fernando Tuer aim to open the school in April 2024.

Sambrizzi, a Wharton Business School MBA, has more than 25 years of experience in real estate, finance and logistics and has been passionate about music from a very young age. An experienced drummer, he has played and recorded with many bands. Tuer, a petroleum engineer, is currently president of VYP Consulting Services and has worked for major petroleum companies like Shell. He also shares a passion for music and is an amateur lead singer.

"Bringing School of Rock's unique approach to music education to new countries in Latin America is both an honor and an adventure," said Matias Puga Hamilton. "As we begin to open more doors in Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and Uruguay, we're not just teaching music; we're nurturing a global community of young, creative talents."

Matias Puga Hamilton became a master franchisee in January 2018, with master franchise rights to Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay. He recently opened his 15th School of Rock location in Latin America. His work earned him the title of 2023 Franchisee of the Year from The International Franchise Association .

"Matias' journey with School of Rock has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Expanding into new Latin American regions is a significant milestone for us as we nurture the next generation of musicians. Matias goes beyond expanding our brand; he's cultivating vibrant musical communities where students can thrive. His unwavering dedication to our brand makes him an ideal leader for spearheading this new phase of growth."

School of Rock now has more than 65,000 students enrolled across over 355 locations worldwide, with recent flagship schools in Mexico, Ireland, Portugal and Taiwan. School of Rock is actively seeking further expansion opportunities, both nationally and internationally , as it looks to grow beyond its current global footprint.

For more information on School of Rock, visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515.

To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities , head to schoolofrock.com/franchising .

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

SOURCE School of Rock