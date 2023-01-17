SCHOOL OF ROCK ENTERS ITS 25TH YEAR WITH NEW PARTNERSHIPS, TERRITORIAL EXPANSION, AND MULTIPLE AWARDS

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, ended 2022 with 27 franchise agreements awarded, three new brand partnerships and multiple industry accolades.

"Last year, we established partnerships exemplifying our dedication and passion for providing students with superior music education and unmatched performance opportunities," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "As we grow and reach more milestones, we are proud to continue being a part of a community driven by purpose and positive change."

School of Rock 2022 highlights include:

Growth:

Awarded 27 franchise agreements for a total of 324 open and operational schools across 15 markets, with new flagship schools in Mexico , Ireland and Portugal ;

, and ; Expanded presence internationally in Latin America ;

; Increased total active enrollment from 22,000 students in 2016 to nearly 60,000 students today;

Launched virtual music education platform, School of Rock Online ™;

Awards:

Partnerships:

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

