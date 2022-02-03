School of Rock Expands Groundbreaking Music Education Program in Latin America

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the global leader in performance-based music education, announces a second location opening in Mexico City, Mexico in late fall 2022. Matias Puga Hamilton, School of Rock's Latin American master franchisee, is primed to open 20 locations over the next 10 years. School of Rock currently has two locations in Mexico: one in Mexico City and one in Monterrey.

"We are very proud to be part of this inspirational business and help expand School of Rock's global reach by bringing the fun, performance-based music-education curriculum to locations across Latin America," said Matias Puga Hamilton.

There are currently 301 existing School of Rock locations open, and over 50,000 students enrolled, operating across 13 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, South Africa, Australia, Philippines, Paraguay, Colombia, Taiwan and Spain. School of Rock will be opening locations in Ireland and Portugal later this year.



"School of Rock is thrilled to be increasing our franchise presence in Latin America and supporting the next generation of artists," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Matias and his team have already made such a positive impact on students in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Paraguay and with his devotion to the School of Rock brand he is the ideal person to lead this expansion in Mexico."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music lesson experience, which includes bass lessons, guitar lessons, singing lessons, drum lessons, and piano lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin,The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to 50,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

