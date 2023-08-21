School of Rock Franchisee Dom Loiacono Named a 2023 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review

Global franchise celebrates much-deserved recognition of franchisee who holds the company record for most new students enrolled in a single month

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock franchisee Dom Loiacono was recognized by prestigious franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review , as one of 2023's Franchise Rock Stars in the Top Performer category. Loiacono was one of the few selected from more than 36,000 franchisees representing more than 360 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research.



"In the competitive franchising landscape, Dom stands out as a beacon of passion, ambition, and mission-driven excellence. He goes beyond business ownership, embodying his company's essence and leaving a positive impact on the business world and local community," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "His leadership sets standards while also inspiring those around him. What truly distinguishes Dom, however, is his deep-seated commitment to the greater good, often prioritizing a broader sense of purpose over mere financial outcomes."

The Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their respective franchise brand's leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen", Top-Performers and Multi-Unit Owners.



In 2016, Loiacono seized the opportunity to bring the School of Rock experience to Perth, Australia, and expanded his service area to include Jolimont and East Melbourne. Unlike many franchises, Loiacono's passion and dedication knew no bounds. When Covid-19's challenges arose, he fired up the engines of innovation and leadership. Loiacono broke records, becoming the first School of Rock franchise to serve over 500 students in a single month. School of Rock is more than just a business for Loiacono, it's a way of life driven by his unwavering love of music and a burning desire to make a difference in the lives of others.



"Witnessing the transformative impact we have on our students is truly my greatest joy in life. I am deeply passionate about everything School of Rock represents, especially the joy I see in our students as they eagerly come to us each week," said Loiacono. "My relentless drive comes from building a thriving community, changing lives and nurturing confidence and self-belief in our students. Knowing that we are laying the foundation for our future rockstars fuels my motivation to keep pushing forward."

"There are so many stories of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of successful business ownership, that it was incredibly difficult to select this year's Franchise Rock Stars," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "In the end, we chose individuals who truly exemplify a strong work ethic and a real commitment to their business and their communities. We are thrilled to recognize these Rock Stars as exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model."

About School of Rock



School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets.

About Franchise Business Review



Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business.

