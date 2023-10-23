School of Rock Hits a High Note with 350 Locations Worldwide, Welcoming Providencia, Chile, as the Newest Addition

Global brand opened 26 new locations this year alone

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , a leader in performance-based music education, proudly unveiled its 350th worldwide location in Providencia, Chile, last week. The milestone marks School of Rock's progression to a scale that few franchises achieve and underscores the company's position as the premier music education brand with more than 62,000 active students, and hundreds of thousands of alumni rocking around the globe.

"Opening the 350th School of Rock location in Chile is a significant milestone in our journey. It reflects not only our desire to continue international expansion but also the unparalleled passion and dedication of our franchise partners, instructors, and students all over the world," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Music has the power to unite and inspire the creative spirit in us all. As we hit this milestone, we're not just counting schools, we're celebrating the countless stories and dreams that have found a home within our walls."

School of Rock Providencia marks the 13th school in Latin America under master franchisee Matias Puga Hamilton, who was recently named as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year by The International Franchise Association. The new school in Santiago will be owned and operated by Danilo Giakoni. Giakonio's connection to music traces back to inheriting his maternal grandmother's grand piano, which became the centerpiece of their family gatherings. His father's passion for rock and roll, specifically Elvis Presley, also played a significant role, with Giakoni inheriting his father's extensive vinyl record collection. Today, Giakoni's family home reflects their musical heritage, housing the piano, his mother's accordion and multiple guitars.

Giakoni's journey to open a School of Rock was inspired by a desire to contribute to the development of children and adolescents, while still leveraging his background as a finance manager. After discovering the School of Rock model for adults during a live performance by a friend and subsequently reading about it in a Chilean newspaper, Giakoni felt a connection to the idea of opening a school in his culturally rich hometown of Providencia.

"Opening this School of Rock is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for me. It's been an incredible journey to this point, allowing me to connect with an amazing team of talented musicians and teachers, create a vibrant cultural hub within the community and witness firsthand the transformative impact this concept has on young individuals," said Giakoni. "Being a part of this incredible organization and opening School of Rock's 350th location is a truly special experience."

The opening of this 350th location punctuates two years of dramatic growth for School of Rock, with highlights including:

Footprint growth from 245 domestic schools and 55 international schools in 12 markets to 276 domestic schools and 74 international schools in 15 markets, with new flagship schools in Mexico , Ireland and Portugal ;

, and ; Increased total active enrollment from 22,000 students in 2016 to nearly 62,000 students today, along with a 7.6% average annual growth in student enrollment;

Acknowledged among best in the industry for franchisee and corporate culture ;

and ; Named the Grand Champion of 2023 by Global Franchise Awards, top 50 Most Profitable Franchises, top 100 Most Innovative Franchises and Top Recession-Proof Business for 2023 by Franchise Business Review

by Global Franchise Awards, top 50 Most Profitable Franchises, top 100 Most Innovative Franchises and for 2023 by Franchise Business Review International Franchise Association (IFA) named Matias Puga Hamilton , master franchisee of School of Rock in Latin America , as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year;

School of Rock is actively seeking expansion opportunities, both nationally and internationally, as it looks to grow beyond its 350 locations. For more information on School of Rock, visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to schoolofrock.com/franchising

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

SOURCE School of Rock