SCHOOL OF ROCK KICKS OFF 2024 WITH TWO MAJOR ACCOLADES

School of Rock ranks #1 in its category for Entrepreneur's 45th Annual Franchise 500® and ranks for the 5th year in Franchise Business Review's Top 200

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, announced today that it has been named among the top 500 franchises by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for the fourth consecutive year. The brand continues to hold the leading position in the children's enrichment category. Additionally, it remains among the top 200 franchises in Franchise Business Review , marking its fifth year in this ranking.

"Consistent recognition in Entrepreneur's and Franchise Business Review's ranking is significant to us because it is a direct reflection of our performance as a trusted franchisor in a constantly growing and evolving global network," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "As the backbone of our collective commitment to enriching people's lives through music, our franchisees deserve the best resources and support possible, and we intend to continue providing just that."

School of Rock has a network of loyal and dedicated franchisees who create safe environments and foster meaningful experiences for students to learn music. Most of the brand's franchisees began as parents of children enrolled in the programs who experienced the benefits of School of Rock firsthand. With over 25 years of experience in business, School of Rock has developed the techniques, business processes and franchisee-centric culture that provides a blueprint for success for its franchisees.

The Franchise 500 list by Entrepreneur and the top 200 franchises by Franchise Business Review are significant rankings in the franchise industry, providing valuable insights to prospective franchisees and small business owners with comprehensive resources to better understand franchise opportunities available. Entrepreneur's editorial team assesses various factors such as costs and fees, size and growth, brand strength, and support to develop its rankings, while Franchise Business Review, a market research firm, focuses on independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement. School of Rock's recognition in both of these prestigious rankings underscores its excellence in franchisee satisfaction, brand strength, and overall performance in the educational and business sectors.

To view School of Rock in the rankings, visit Entrepreneur's 45th annual list at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 and Franchise Business Review's 19th annual list at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

School of Rock is actively seeking out prospective franchise owners in its continued commitment to expand both domestically and internationally. For more information on School of Rock franchise opportunities, visit schoolofrock.com/franchising or register HERE to attend an upcoming School of Rock Franchising 101 webinar.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 19 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 65,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

About Entrepreneur Media LLC

Entrepreneur is the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship. For 46 years, Entrepreneur has helped business leaders start, run and grow their ventures. Entrepreneur.com , Entrepreneur magazine, and Entrepreneur Books provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of business owners worldwide.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

