Independent Survey Recognizes School of Rock for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector



CANTON, Mass., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, was recently honored by Franchise Business Review with the Gold Award for outstanding corporate culture and employee satisfaction in the franchise sector in the medium class (25–99 employees) category of the 2023 [email protected] Awards. The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey.



"We are honored to receive the Gold Award for outstanding corporate culture and employee satisfaction in the medium class category of the 2023 [email protected] Awards. At School of Rock, we are deeply committed to the success of our franchise partners, providing them with the necessary tools and support to thrive in the competitive franchise sector," said Mary Connor, Chief Human Resource Officer at School of Rock. "This recognition reaffirms our team's dedication to fostering a vibrant and collaborative community where franchisees can achieve their dreams of success."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners' employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.

FBR recently conducted the industry-wide [email protected] Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their company culture and employee satisfaction compare to others.

Participants were asked core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.

Franchises that participated in Franchise Business Review's employee engagement research were eligible for the [email protected] Awards . FBR analyzed data from over 6,000 employees across nearly 180 franchise organizations, representing 40% corporate staff and 60% unit-level employees, to identify the finalists based on responses from their employees in eight key areas.

"Employee engagement in the franchise sector consistently outperforms other sectors, and 2023 is no different," said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. "This year's [email protected] research showed that engagement among corporate franchise employees is higher than ever, up 4% over last year, with 86% of employees reporting their job is rewarding and satisfying, in contrast to overall data in the U.S. that puts employee engagement under 35%. This year's award winners have demonstrated that they are focused on maintaining high levels of employee engagement, supporting employee well-being, and developing successful managers. We are proud to recognize these companies for dedicating the time and consistency to creating a culture that really moves the needle."

See the presentation of the 2023 [email protected] research findings and awards here: https://vimeo.com/836916215?share=copy#t=20

