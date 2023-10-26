School of Rock Named a Most Profitable Franchise and Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise of 2023 by Franchise Business Review

School of Rock is one of just 50 franchises to be recognized for strong financial performance and high franchisee satisfaction based on a survey of nearly 38,000 franchise owners



Independent research data shows franchisees are highly satisfied with School of Rock's innovation and creativity

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, was named among the top 50 Most Profitable Franchises and the top 100 Most Innovative Franchises by Franchise Business Review in its 2023 report.

"To be named among the Most Profitable and Top 100 Most Innovative Franchises of 2023 underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding music education while also ensuring the success and satisfaction of our franchise owners," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We are driven by our mission to enrich lives through music and we'll continue to innovate and grow guided by the feedback and trust of our franchise family."

School of Rock was among the 385 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review research for this year's Most Profitable Franchises and Most Innovative Franchises . School of Rock franchisees were polled on 33 benchmark questions for each survey about their brand's experience and overall satisfaction, the brand's innovation and creativity, as well as their trust in the franchisor and likelihood to recommend it to others.

"Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "If you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding a franchise that offers both a strong financial opportunity, as well as extremely high satisfaction among their franchise owners. Our goal is to assist prospective franchise owners by providing an independent rating of franchise opportunities based on feedback from current franchisees. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings on our independent franchisee satisfaction survey."

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes annual rankings of the top franchises in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

"For prospective franchisees, understanding which brands are the most innovative can help you make a confident and smart investment," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy. We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees' success and the long-term resiliency of the brand."

School of Rock maintained its impressive upward trajectory in 2023, with significant increases in both sales and enrollment. The average franchised School of Rock in the United States saw a 29% increase in same-school sales compared to the previous year, while average enrollment per unit increased from 170 to 192 students. These figures reflect a thriving brand with a growing global presence. School of Rock currently has over 62,000 students enrolled across 350 open schools spanning 15 countries, with hundreds of additional locations in development.

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2023 Most Profitable Franchises .

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes #2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

For more information on School of Rock, visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities , head to schoolofrock.com/franchising

About Franchise Business Review



Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

SOURCE School of Rock