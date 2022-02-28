School of Rock named Best Children's Service and Education Franchise for Second Year in a Row and Earns Regional Champion Honor for the Americas in the 2022 Global Franchise Awards

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, is the winner of the 2022 Global Franchise Award for Best Children's Service and Education Franchise for the second year in a row. The Global Franchise Awards also added a new category in 2022, Regional Champions, which was awarded to School of Rock for the Americas Region.

"We are proud to be recognized again for our global leadership in child enrichment. Being additionally singled out as the Americas Regional Champion amongst the thousands of concepts in our home region speaks to the power of purpose driving profit," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our extraordinary franchisees, school teams, and corporate support staff remain focused on bringing the transformational experience of performance-based music education and our compelling business model to markets throughout the globe."

The Global Franchise Awards, now in its fifth year, seek to honor the most exceptional franchise brands and spread awareness about franchising. The awards School of Rock accepted highlight the brand's highly differentiated model, track record of success and additional global scalability.

The multi-award-winning brand currently serves over 52,000 students in 301 School of Rock locations operating in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, South Africa, Australia, Philippines, Paraguay, Colombia, Taiwan and Spain. Additional outlets will open in the coming months in Ireland and Portugal.

School of Rock provides revolutionary music education for students of all ages, skill levels, and musical aspirations with patented programs of combined one-on-one lessons and group band practices. The School of Rock program creates an exciting and supportive learning environment for taking various music lessons , music theory classes, and on-stage performances to help students feel comfortable and confident in developing new music techniques.

