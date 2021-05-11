School of Rock Named "Best Children's Service and Education Franchise" for the Global Franchise Awards 2021

CANTON, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, is the winner of the 2021 Global Franchise Award for Best Children's Service and Education Franchise.

"We are very honored as this industry award further reinforces that School of Rock's music-education program is of universal importance," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we kept the music alive by fostering strong connections and community-building with our franchisees and students. As we continue to grow our global brand footprint, I can't wait to make the world more vibrant through music."

As the only awards of their kind that focus solely on international franchising, the Global Franchise Awards, now in its fourth year, seek to honor the most exceptional franchise brands representing all categories according to analysis of their overseas ambition, strong franchisee support, a strong marketing campaign and an overall willingness to advance the cause of franchising itself.

With the multi-award-winning brand emerging stronger than ever in 2021, School of Rock has been extremely proactive in cultivating its global music-franchise community via recent expansion plans into Spain, Ireland, Taiwan, and Colombia. The company's extensive growth includes a projected total of 37 school openings in 2021, 27 domestically and 10 internationally. The music-education program's worldwide reach won't stop there as School of Rock keeps its franchising crescendo going with additional global expansion plans through the end of the year.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

SOURCE School of Rock

Related Links

http://www.SchoolofRock.com

