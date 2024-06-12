SCHOOL OF ROCK RECOGNIZED FOR POSITIVE COMPANY CULTURE AND RECESSION-PROOF POTENTIAL IN FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW'S 2024 AWARDS

School of Rock ranks for the second year in Franchise Business Review's 2024 Culture100 and Top Recession-Proof Brand lists

CANTON, Mass., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, announced today that it has been named to Franchise Business Review's Culture100 list and 2024 Top Recession-Proof Brand list, for the second consecutive year.

"We're honored to be recognized once again on this year's Franchise Business Review Culture100 and Top Recession-Proof Brand lists. Our network of passionate leaders and dedicated team members work hard to make our music education experience both memorable and life-changing, not only for our students but also for our franchisees, who are the backbone of our mission," said Stacey Ryan, COO of School of Rock. "With over 25 years of experience, we emphasize creating a robust business model that offers promising growth for our franchisees. We will continue to evolve and innovate our programs to better serve and support our franchisees with the resources and tools they need for success."

Franchise Business Review's Culture100 list and 2024 Top Recession-Proof Brands list are significant rankings in the franchise industry, each providing key insights into the franchise opportunities available to prospective owners. Both rankings are determined by feedback from franchisees about their experience with the franchisor, surveying over 36,000 franchise owners across more than 360 franchise brands. Franchise Business Review's Culture100 list highlights companies that foster a positive work environment and strong company culture. The Top Recession-Proof Brands list identifies brands with a high potential to outperform competitors during economic downturns. School of Rock's continued recognition in these awards highlights the company's exceptional franchisee satisfaction, brand strength and overall performance as a leading music education franchise.

School of Rock has a franchise system of loyal and dedicated franchisees who create safe environments and foster meaningful experiences for students to learn music. Most of the brand's franchisees began as parents of children enrolled in the programs who witnessed the impact of School of Rock firsthand. With over two decades of experience in business, School of Rock has developed the techniques, business acumen and franchise culture to set up its network for success.



To view School of Rock in the rankings, visit Franchise Business Review's Culture100 list at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchise-culture-awards/ and Franchise Business Review's Top Recession-Proof Franchise list at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/recession-proof-franchises/ .

School of Rock is actively seeking prospective franchise owners in its continued commitment to expand both domestically and internationally. For information on School of Rock franchise opportunities, visit schoolofrock.com/franchising/pr or register HERE to attend an upcoming School of Rock Franchising 101 webinar.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 19 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 67,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: International Franchise Associations 2024 Franchisees of the Year; 2024 and 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2024 Global Franchise Highly Commended Best Children's Service and Education Franchise Recognition; Franchise Business Review's 2024 and 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

SOURCE School of Rock