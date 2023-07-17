School of Rock Named to Franchise Business Review's 2023 Culture100 List

Independent Research Identified School of Rock as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 36,000 Franchise Owners

CANTON, Mass., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, was recently named to Franchise Business Review's fourth annual "Culture100" list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2023 report on the Best Franchise Cultures .

"Being named to the 2023 Franchise Culture100 list is an honor for School of Rock, but it's even more meaningful because it's solely based on the heartfelt feedback of our incredible franchise owners," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our mission at School of Rock goes beyond providing performance-based music education to our students; we also strive to ensure the success of each and every one of our franchisees. Our owners, whether they are musicians themselves or simply music enthusiasts, possess an authentic passion for rock-and-roll that drives their hard work in nurturing and inspiring the next generation of young musicians."

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

School of Rock was among more than 360 franchise brands, representing more than 36,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

"Every franchise organization has a different culture and vibe," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "A franchise company's culture – and your potential fit into that culture – should guide your franchise investment decision. Looking at data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture will tell you how well the franchise leadership team is executing on the vision of the brand, and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. The best place to start is with the brands on this year's Culture100 list. These companies outrank other brands by 10%-50% across the key areas that contribute to a positive culture."

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee and employee satisfaction. FBR provides franchise companies with benchmarks and best practices to improve satisfaction, employee engagement and retention. FBR has partnered with over 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to drive franchise growth and achieve greater success through data-driven insights. Learn more about FBR's research at GoFBR.com.

