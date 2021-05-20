School of Rock Opens First School in Europe

CANTON, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, announces the opening of its first school in Madrid, Spain, the first entry into Europe for the franchise. Paulo Portela, School of Rock's master franchisee in Brazil, Spain and Portugal will open 28 schools throughout Spain and Portugal over the next 10 years.

"We are thrilled for School of Rock to have a presence in Europe and help support the next generation of artists," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Paulo Portela has already made such a positive impact on students in Brazil, and with his devotion to the School of Rock brand, he is the ideal person to lead this expansion across Spain and Portugal."

The new school, located in Pozuelo de Alarcón, will be owned by Luigi Lubelli, his wife Cristina Fernández and her brothers Ángel, Marcos and Alfonso. "This is the first of 20 Schools planned to be opening soon in Spain. We're excited with the impact School of Rock will have in Spain and Europe families," says Fernando Augusto, CEO of School of Rock Spain and partner in the Brazil, Spain and Portugal Holding.

"We chose to launch School of Rock because it offers the opportunity to both run an attractive business and truly make a difference in the lives of children and adults," said Luigi Lubelli. "We are elated to bring this fun performance-based music-education curriculum to Spain."

The Madrid school's launch marks the 15th country open or in development for School of Rock. There are currently 291 existing School of Rock locations open and operating across 11 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, South Africa, Australia, Philippines, Paraguay, and Spain. School of Rock will be opening locations in Taiwan, Ireland, Colombia and Portugal later this year.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons , drum lessons , bass lessons , keyboard lessons , and singing lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin.Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Global Franchise Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises of 2021 and the "Best in Education Category"; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

