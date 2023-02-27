School of Rock Receives Grand Champion Award in the 2023 Global Franchise Awards

Best Children's Service and Education Franchise for Third Year in a Row

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, has been named the Grand Champion of the 2023 Global Franchise Awards, the most prestigious Global Franchise award. This award is given to one winner who has distinguished themselves most in the franchising industry in the opinion of the judges. In addition, School of Rock once again solidified its position as the leading children's service and education franchise for the third consecutive year.

"Winning the Grand Champion title against such strong competition is a testament to the exceptional quality and success of our network," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our outstanding franchisees, school teams, and corporate support staff have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to sharing the transformative experience of performance-based music education and our internationally recognized business model. It is their dedication that has enabled us to achieve this recognition, and we are proud to work alongside them as we continue to expand and grow."

The Global Franchise Awards, now in its sixth year, seek to honor the most exceptional franchise brands and spread awareness about franchising. The accolade School of Rock accepted highlights the brand's highly differentiated model, track record of success, and additional global scalability.

School of Rock currently serves 60,000 students across 327 locations worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, South Africa, Australia, the Philippines, Paraguay, Colombia, Taiwan, and Spain, with new flagship schools recently launched in Mexico, Ireland, and Portugal. School of Rock shows no signs of slowing down, opening 27 new schools in 2022 alone.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

