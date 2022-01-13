SCHOOL OF ROCK RECOGNIZED AS TOP CHILDREN'S ENRICHMENT BRAND IN ENTREPRENEUR'S 43RD ANNUAL FRANCHISE 500

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, was recently ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, with the brand claiming the top ranking in the children's enrichment category, for the second year in a row.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. School of Rock's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"To once again rank number one in the children's enrichment category on the 2022 Franchise 500 list is an honor and validates the efforts of our network," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our mission is to not only enrich our students' lives through performance-based music education, but also to actively work toward inspiring the next generation of creators all over the world. We're excited to reach new milestones and rock to new heights in 2022."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

To view School of Rock in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music lesson experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to almost 50,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

SOURCE School of Rock