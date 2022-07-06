School of Rock Selects 160 Students to Perform in the 2022 AllStars Music Program

"AllStars" recognition is the highest level of achievement for a School of Rock student

CANTON, Mass., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 School of Rock students have been selected to participate and perform in the 2022 School of Rock AllStars Music Program. These elite musicians are among the most accomplished students from School of Rock's global network of 300+ schools and will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience during July 20–24 and July 27–31, performing and recording music at professional recording studios and iconic live venues.

"AllStars is always thrilling for School of Rock," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We celebrate students who excel in both musicianship and performance. This global talent epitomizes the creative magic being unleashed in our schools throughout the world everyday."

School of Rock AllStars represent the highest level of achievement for School of Rock students. Less than 1% are chosen each year from School of Rock Performance Program students. The AllStars program consists of both vocal/instrument performance as well as songwriting. The songwriting component of the program was added in 2021 and allows students to write and arrange original works with notable guest mentors and producers who will provide professional feedback and tips, insightful truths about the songwriting industry, and share their personal experiences. The students then have the opportunity to record and perform their original songs with their fellow AllStars. The eight regional teams of School of Rock AllStars will partake in extensive rehearsals that will culminate in a professional recording studio session and live performances at notable local venues.

School of Rock is partnering with the music industry's biggest music brands, such as Gibson, to solidify noteworthy artist mentors, including Tyler Cain and Sarah Zimmermann, as well as other gear sponsors, including Earasers to maximize learning and safety during this once-in-a-lifetime experience for the students.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons, guitar lessons, singing lessons, drum lessons, and piano lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to 55,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

