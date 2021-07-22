School of Rock Selects 92 Elite Students to Perform in the 2021 AllStars Music Program

CANTON, Mass., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, has selected 92 of the most-accomplished students from its global network of schools to perform in the 2021 AllStars Music Program. These elite musicians will enjoy the experience of a lifetime during two weekends —July 23 and July 30 — performing and recording music at iconic U.S and Brazil recording studios and live venues.

"This is a momentous occasion for School of Rock as this will be our first in-person student event since the beginning of the pandemic," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Playing with other musicians is an integral part of the School of Rock educational MethodTM and we are thrilled to provide this experience to this exceptional group of students. Becoming an AllStar is the highest level of achievement for a School of Rock student and we are incredibly excited to see what these bright new stars accomplish in the professional music world."

School of Rock AllStars are selected from the top 1% of School of Rock Performance Program students. This year, the group also features seven songwriters from the new School of Rock songwriting program. During the AllStars weekends, students will record at the following notable U.S. music venues: Carriage House Studios; Rax Trax Studios; Wire Recording Studios; the Lincoln Theatre; the Den Studios; and the Family Mob studio in San Paulo, Brazil. This year will also feature a remote student team that records online. The Allstars teams will perform and record seven songs, including an original song written by the team songwriter. The songwriters will benefit from weekly mentorship lessons from Page Hamilton, guitarist in the band Helmet, and the chance to have their song performed and professionally recorded.

"These students truly embody the passion that is the rock-solid foundation of rock n' roll and we are excited to showcase the incredible talent that resonates from the AllStars weekends,"added Price.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons , drum lessons , bass lessons , keyboard lessons , and singing lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises of 2021; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

