School of Rock Sets Sights to Amplify Music Education in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Established international franchise with over 25 years of expertise recognizes Minneapolis as an ideal market for music entrepreneurship

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 335+ schools across 15 global markets, is looking to expand its presence in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Minneapolis, the cherished hometown of the iconic musician Prince, holds a profound musical legacy that fuels our excitement to expand School of Rock to this vibrant city. Embracing a diverse array of genres, from rock to hip-hop, pop, jazz, and blues, we aim to spark a deep passion for music education within the local community," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our mission is to empower aspiring musicians of all ages, drawing inspiration from Minneapolis' rich music history, to foster creativity, and nurture raw talent to its fullest potential."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Taking inspiration from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

With over two decades of experience, the world's largest music education franchise provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model, a trailblazing educational approach, and a franchisee-focused culture. Through the power of music, prospective franchise investors have the ability to positively impact the lives of their students and their community as a whole.

"From the very first conversation I had with School of Rock, I knew it was the perfect franchise opportunity. Not only have they earned numerous global awards, but what truly sets School of Rock apart is their genuine connection with franchisees and their unwavering support for our personal success. Being a part of this community fills me with immense pride, and even now, I find it hard to believe that I get to make a difference in people's lives every single day through the transformative power of music," said Jora Bart, owner of School of Rock Plymouth.

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $395,800 – $537,400 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates, or groups of investors, will have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, U.S. military veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 60,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

