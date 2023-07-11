School of Rock Sets Sights to Amplify Music Education in Orlando, Florida

Established International Franchise with Over 25 Years of Expertise Recognizes Orlando as an Ideal Market for Music Entrepreneurship

CANTON, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 335 schools across 15 global markets, is looking to expand its presence in Orlando, Fla.

"With Florida ranked third in the U.S. for small businesses, it has become a vibrant hub for entrepreneurs, attracting American and international visionaries alike," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Recognizing the tremendous potential this state holds for our music education franchise, we are eager to bring the transformative power of School of Rock to Orlando by nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and empowering individuals to pursue their musical passions. We aim to contribute to Florida's vibrant cultural landscape and inspire communities across the Sunshine State."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

With over two decades of experience, the world's largest music education franchise provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model, a trailblazing educational approach, and a franchisee-focused culture. Through the power of music, prospective franchise investors have the ability to positively impact the lives of their students and their community as a whole.

"As owners and operators of multiple School of Rock locations for 15 years, we continue to witness firsthand the ongoing significance of active involvement in an organization like this," said Burny Pelsmajer, owner of multiple School of Rock locations across Florida. "Countless students have passed through our walls, who have benefited not only from arts education in general but have grown into capable, creative, socially well-adjusted young adults because of the School of Rock culture and teaching approach. We're not making musicians. We're creating butterflies out of caterpillars."

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $395,800 – $537,400 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates, or groups of investors, will have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, U.S. military veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities visit http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 60,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

