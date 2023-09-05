School of Rock Sets Sights to Expand Music Education in Anaheim, California

Proven global brand with over two decades of experience identifies market as a prime spot for entrepreneurship through music

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 340 schools across 15 global markets, is looking to expand its presence in Anaheim, CA.

"We're excited to announce our plans to bring the School of Rock experience to Anaheim. With its lively music scene, close ties to the entertainment industry, and welcoming community, Anaheim provides the perfect backdrop for aspiring musicians of all ages to learn and grow," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock." Our mission has always been to inspire through music education, and we look forward to becoming a part of Anaheim's creative environment."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin.

With more than two decades of experience, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model. Through the power of music, prospective franchise owners have the ability to positively impact the lives of their students and their community as a whole.

"In a world of social media, endless YouTube scrolling, and seemingly mandatory devices that disconnect us, it's inspiring to see parents, kids, and families connect over music. The pride on parents' faces watching their child perform for the first time, the awestruck eyes of the student realizing they can play all their favorite songs, and the community and camaraderie of the families and staff in the school at performances is an experience you must see to understand," said Chris and Moki Kopp, owners of School of Rock Santa Ana. "Once you come to a show, you will see how School of Rock accomplishes its mission, and you'll understand why it's the world's fastest-growing, best-rated, and highest performing music school of its kind."

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $395,800 – $537,400 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates, or group of investors, will have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, U.S. military veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

