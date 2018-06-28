School of Rock Students Perform In A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience With Rascal Flatts As Part Of Their Headlining BACK TO US TOUR

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment to develop skills with music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

"Performance opportunities such as these are truly special for our hard-working students who, for many, practice every day in hopes of one day headlining a stage such as this in their own right," says Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We're extremely grateful to the band and their team for showing our students what their hard work can achieve."

Rascal Flatts has also invited special guests Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce out on their current headlining BACK TO US TOUR this summer, which will stop in Virginia Beach, VA (6/28), Holmdel, NJ (6/29) and Bristow, VA (6/30) this weekend.

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise operating over 200 schools in ten global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to more than 30,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons (available at www.schoolofrock.com/lessons).

ABOUT RASCAL FLATTS

A force to be reckoned with in any genre, ‪Rascal Flatts' tenth studio album, BACK TO US (Big Machine Records), was praised by Billboard for "placing singles on the Billboard Country Singles chart since 2000, and there seems to be no slowdown in sight for Rascal Flatts." The trio also celebrated back-to-back chart topping singles "Yours If You Want It" and "I Like The Sound Of That." Known as the best-selling country vocal group of the past decade, Rascal Flatts has sold over 23.4 million albums, over 34.3 million digital downloads worldwide, as well as earning over 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People's Choice and more, also making them the most awarded country group of the past decade. For more information visit rascalflatts.com.

