School of Rock Students to Perform Alongside Members of Congress at 2023 IFA Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C.

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education, announced today that its students will be giving a special performance at this year's International Franchise Association ("IFA") Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C., alongside a bipartisan group of members of Congress, including Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Maxwell Alejandro Frost, D-Fla.

The talented young School of Rock "House Band" performers will come together from their respective schools in Alexandria and Haymarket, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., to perform on Wed., Sept. 13, from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET at the Pearl Street Warehouse at The Wharf.

"School of Rock is pleased to close out IFA's annual Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C., solidifying our partnership with the organization on the national stage. Every time one of our students takes the stage to perform, it serves as a powerful testament to the transformative power of small businesses. It is a source of immense pride and honor for all of us at School of Rock," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock.

The showcase will mark the conclusion of the three-day event, where hundreds of franchising executives and franchise owners will come together to champion the cause of franchising while engaging with key government officials in dialogue about policy matters concerning the franchise business model.

"Like so many franchises throughout the country, School of Rock locations play an important role in their communities – creating opportunities for children and adults from all backgrounds to take advantage of music education," said IFA President and CEO Matthew Haller. "We are proud to unite lawmakers from both sides of the aisle over a passion for music and celebrating the positive impact of franchising in this first-ever event to close out the 2023 IFA Advocacy Summit. School of Rock truly showcases the power of good that the franchise business model provides, giving students a platform for a superior music education and unmatched performance experiences around the world."

With over 345 schools in 15 global markets, School of Rock is just one of many franchise opportunities that allow entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.

"Music has the power to bridge our political divides and bring together people of every background," said Representative Maxwell Frost. "For me, music has been a huge source of joy and light from a very young age. It was my father's love of music that inspired my own, and that love has allowed me to see the world in a different way and given me the hope and strength to fight for my community, to leave it better than I found it. I can't wait to share my love for music with the School of Rock students as we rock out in our nation's capital."

"Music has always been an incredibly important part of my life," said Representative Ashley Hinson. "I started playing piano when I was five and violin when I was seven – and I have been playing ever since. Franchises like School of Rock play a pivotal role in communities throughout Iowa by creating good-paying jobs and career development opportunities for Iowans. I am thrilled to play alongside the School of Rock students in a bipartisan event that shows how music can bring people together."



From the nation's capital, the collaboration between School of Rock, the IFA, and Congress showcases music's enduring role in uniting and inspiring communities.



To learn more about the 2023 IFA Advocacy Summit, visit https://www.franchise.org/events/2023-ifa-advocacy-summit

For more information on School of Rock, visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515



About The International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 775,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.2 million direct jobs, $787.7 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

