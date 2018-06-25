School Of Rock Takes The Stage By Storm At Summerfest

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

"At School of Rock we know one of the best tools in music education is live performance," says Rob Price CEO of School of Rock. "Summerfest is the perfect opportunity for these students to experience real stages that can inspire their performances and ignite their passion to pursue music for the rest of their lives. We're proud to be apart of such an iconic music festival and rejoice in the experience of these student-led bands."

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise operating more than 210 schools in ten global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to approximately 30,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons (available at www.schoolofrock.com/music-lessons).

