School of Rock Wins Distinguished 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for its School of Rock Method App™

CANTON, Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, has been recognized with a 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools for its School of Rock Method App, powered by MatchMySound™ . Announced by Franchise Update Media, the third-annual awards honor industry-disrupting franchisors who have created and implemented the most original, successful, and innovative strategies and tactics to build their brands. School of Rock competed against 100 entrants and received the first-place category ranking for the Products & Services Innovation Awards.

"We are honored to receive a 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for our School of Rock Method App and its role in our patented music education pedagogy," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "The Method App makes practicing fun, accelerating the pace at which our students can learn songs, develop skills, and take the stage."

School of Rock's revolutionary Method App™ is an invaluable tool for students. It contains all of the exercises from the School of Rock Method Books™, along with transcriptions of more than 1,000 songs. The Method App™ is used by School of Rock teachers to assign exercises and songs, and to provide feedback and comments. Students can manipulate playback, tempo and backing track audio to help them learn.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons , drum lessons , bass lessons , keyboard lessons , and singing lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises of 2021; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

