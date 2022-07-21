School of Rock Wins Distinguished 2022 Franchise Innovation Award

Students can play together virtually with School of Rock Online™

CANTON, Mass., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, has been recognized with a 2022 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools. The fourth-annual awards, announced by Franchise Update Media, honor industry disruptors who have created and implemented the most original, successful, and innovative strategies and tactics to build their brands.

"We are honored to be recognized by Franchise Update Media for our technology breakthrough. Our School of Rock Online™ platform has already enabled thousands of students to enjoy School of Rock music lessons regardless of location," said Sam Dresser, Chief Innovation Officer of School of Rock. "We are able to provide the most effective remote music instruction experience to those who prefer the convenience or security of an online lesson. Our global franchise community has embraced the platform, which reinforces the flexibility of our brand."

School of Rock Online™ allows students to safely and securely connect with their School of Rock instructor for online lessons. It includes innovative features and functionality built specifically for music lessons, like a built-in metronome, tuner, virtual keyboard, scale and chord generators, and more. It also features significantly improved audio quality compared to other online video solutions, ensuring clarity for all students and teachers on every instrument. The entire platform is integrated into School of Rock's billing and scheduling system and the revolutionary Method App™, allowing students to connect to their remote lesson seamlessly and safely.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to 55,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

