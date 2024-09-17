School of the Art Institute of Chicago Launches New Master of Fine Arts in Studio, Comics Program

New program recognizes the complexity of narrative comics as a multi-faceted art form

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), a global leader in art and design education, is launching a Master of Fine Arts in Studio, Comics program, an innovative, interdisciplinary pathway designed for aspiring comic artists. This new program recognizes the complexity of narrative comics as a multi-faceted art form, providing students with world-class facilities and a unique opportunity to explore and experiment across various disciplines, including painting, drawing, writing and narrative expression.

"Countless comics artists have honed their craft at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, like Chris Ware, Caroline Cash, Emil Ferris and current faculty member Beth Hetland," shared Dean of Graduate Studies Delinda Collier. "The interdisciplinary nature of our education has helped them create groundbreaking works, and we're thrilled to launch an official program tailored to the unique needs of this dynamic art form."

The MFA in Studio, Comics program at SAIC offers a collaborative environment that leverages Chicago's vibrant narrative comics community. Through foundational comics seminars, coupled with a selection of studio electives and guidance from esteemed faculty advisors, students will be able to develop their unique narrative voices and visual languages. The curriculum is structured to support artistic growth by allowing students to work across the departments of Printmedia, Painting and Drawing, Writing and Visual Communication Design.

Building on SAIC's established strengths as one of the world's top art and design colleges, the MFA in Studio, Comics emphasizes an experimental approach, encouraging students to push boundaries, explore new creative languages and engage in multidisciplinary experimentation.

