School of Whales Announces First Investment: Iconic Downtown Miami Restoration Project Julia and Henry's

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-founded fintech startup and commercial real estate investment fund School of Whales, which allows anyone to invest in transformational development projects in South Florida with as little as $500, has unveiled the first in its lineup of diverse construction and restoration projects.

School of Whales has secured a spot to invest in the restoration of the 1936 historic Walgreens building in Downtown Miami currently being transformed into a multi-level mixed-use complex dubbed Julia and Henry's.

"Julia and Henry's perfectly exemplifies School of Whales' brand values: it's an adaptive reuse project honoring the city's heritage and the community's fabric while improving Downtown Miami," said Andrea Petersen, co-founder and CEO, School of Whales. "It's also ideal for our investors given the development is near completion, making it a tangible return opportunity for everyone involved at an attractive valuation."

Located at 200 E Flagler St. in Downtown Miami, Julia and Henry's is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy, creating an estimated 750 new jobs in the area and attracting more than 800,000 visitors per year.

Named after Miami's renowned female developer Julia Tuttle and railroad tycoon Henry Flagler, Julia and Henry's will include a basement speakeasy bar, three levels filled with restaurant concepts showcasing some of the world's best culinary talent, a music driven collaborative space in the 4th and 5th floor set to include recording studios, rehearsal rooms, a tattoo shop and podcast enabled spaces; the building will be topped off with a 5,000 square foot rooftop restaurant by a celebrity Michelin star chef featuring stunning views of Miami and Biscayne Bay.

"It's great to see a Miami-grown FinTech startup investing in the development of the city while preserving its unique and rich tradition," said Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez. "School of Whales' innovative approach to crowdfunding real estate investments is yet another creative approach to building a Miami that works for everyone."

School of Whales, which launched in July 2021, is actively crowdfunding capital from everyday investors. Using the platform, anyone can invest in meaningful revitalization projects in South Florida for as little as $500, earning investors profits with a purpose – interested investors can learn more about the crowdfunding platform and invest at www.schoolofwhales.com .

School of Whales is a Miami-based financial technology start-up launched in June 2021 by financial whale Andrea Petersen and her business partners, Daniel Pena-Giraldi, a whale in commercial real estate development and general construction, and JJ Giraldi, who brings over 30 years of expertise in finance and strategic planning. The goal? To create an easy-to-use and even-easier-to-join real estate fund that allows anyone with as little as $500 to invest in developments designed to leave a lasting and positive impact on their communities, earning investors profits with a purpose. To learn more or invest, visit www.schoolofwhales.com .

