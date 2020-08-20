School Psychologist and Advocate of SEL for Children, Dr. Teresa Busto Selected to Speak at Upcoming National Conference for New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP)

WEST ISLIP, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Teresa Busto (https://onsecond-thought.com/) recently announced that she has been invited to speak and present research at an upcoming October conference held by the NYASP. Dr. Busto is the creator of a new Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program entitled, On Second Thought: From Iffy to Witty Thoughts (OST).

Healthier Thoughts Happier Children

"My original intention was to create a computerized cognitive behavioral program for all children and subsequently, to be delivered on a universal level as a psychoeducational tool which teaches children basic cognitive behavioral principles. However, after consulting with several psychology department faculty members, Dr. Busto decided to have independent studies conducted to determine OST's effectiveness in the reduction of anxiety and anger. Since 2016, the program has been studied and documented as providing beneficial results (https://onsecond-thought.com/research/). The program and said results have been highlighted at national conventions since that date (https://onsecond-thought.com/program-highlighted-at-the-2016-apa-convention/, https://onsecond-thought.com/poster-presentation/, https://onsecond-thought.com/convention-presentation/ & https://onsecond-thought.com/mini-skills-lesson/).

The OST program is offered as both a physical and/or virtual platform and meets the NYS July 1, 2018 NYS mandate that health education programs must include mental health for all children.

"'Healthier Thoughts, Happier Children' is a mantra I've believed since the very beginning of my career and I've developed a program that puts these words into action. I originally developed virtual delivery of the program to meet the increasing integration of technology into children's educational and psychological services-so it's already well suited to meet the social distancing needs of the ongoing pandemic; a pandemic which unfortunately is exacerbating the complexity of children's social and emotional needs right now." The program is well suited to meet technologies platforms like: Smart Notebook, desktop/laptops (Mac and Windows), tablets and phones (IOS and Android).

The scheduled NYASP conference presentation, "Cognitive Behavioral Therapeutic Intervention via Technology," will be delivered in two parts:

A detailed demonstration by Dr. Busto of the OST program, as it is typically utilized in a school setting. A discussion led by Alexa Pata , a doctoral student from St. John's University , on the steps taken since 2016 to implement and evaluate the OST program in the treatment of clinical levels of anxiety and anger in upper elementary school age children (https://onsecond-thought.com/research/).

OST is currently being developed as a guiding paradigm-program to meet the current need for future social and emotional learning implemented in schools statewide. To learn more about OST, its ongoing research, and/or to contact Dr. Busto about implementing an OST program for a specific school, go online at: www.OnSecond-Thought.com.

