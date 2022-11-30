School Responder: A Wellness Response Mobile App for Everyday Wellness

School Responder Announces a strategic partnership with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13

School Responder™–A New Category of Apps.

Designed to Handle Every Day Mental Health, Wellness, and Student Safety

Automated De-escalation Notification

Fully Secured, Private Communications

Automated Action Plan Defined by Each School's Rules

Designed For On-Campus & Remote-Learning Settings

Utilizes Best Practices in Compliance and Reporting

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara A. Grimm, Founder and President of School Responder (SR) announces a strategic partnership with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 (IU13), an education service agency dedicated to delivering services to school districts and communities across the state. "We are thrilled to join with an organization that endeavors to offer the latest tools to better support schools across the state. Our shared goal of pro-actively engaging in the school environment to assist students and staff with their mental health and wellness needs is much needed so children can learn and grow in a supportive environment. IU13 is a leader in the field of educational support and their commitment to children is aligned with our vision," said Grimm.

School Responder transforming mental health and wellness in schools.

David B. Cooper, Founder, CFO/CTO, SR states, "We are excited to be working with IU13. They understand the importance of timely and direct communication between students and staff in the school setting to assist in the day-to-day facilitation of mental health and wellness support." We are here to support the students daily, not just during a crisis. We are here to start the conversation!"

"I am pleased to be a part of this innovative mental health support system with School Responder," said Susan Billy, Manager of Behavioral Health Support Services. "IU13 engages with school leaders across the state who are working to alleviate student struggles to best meet the needs of students and staff. The creation and deployment of this powerful direct response communications system can help students connect with the social and emotional supports they need when they need it. School Responder's forward-thinking team has developed a tool that can help bring about fundamental change for school systems across the state to meet the diverse and ever-growing needs of our students."

As part of this strategic partnership, IU13 will work with School Responder to improve the direct communications in the school setting to support the mental health, wellness, and safety of children and youth across the state. Information will be shared through various job-alike groups in the IU13 region.

About School Responder: Wellness Response Mobile App for Everyday Wellness

School Responder was founded in 2017 and its mission is to provide the school community streamlined communications to ensure an effective response plan for mental health, wellness, and student safety. Our response app technology aspires to protect and empower every student in every school, every day.

About IU13

IU13 is a leader in recognizing the needs of schools and implementing programs to meet those needs, with a core compelling purpose of improving student learning. IU13 serves the 22 public school districts in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, as well as students in nonpublic schools, preschoolers, and adult learners throughout Pennsylvania. IU13 also administers the Harrisburg location of the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN). PaTTAN, an initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, works in partnership with families and education agencies to support programs and services to improve student learning and achievement.

Media Contacts:

School Responder

IU13, Shannan Guthrie, [email protected] or 717-606-1702

Barbara Grimm, 610.278.9067 or [email protected]

SOURCE School Responder