School Responder President and Founder Barbara A. Grimm Announces a Strategic Partnership with C.J. Huff of Bright Futures

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara A. Grimm, President and Founder of School Responder (www.schoolresponder.com) announces a strategic partnership with BrightFuturesUSA.org, a national not-for-profit organization founded in Joplin, Missouri by Dr. C.J. Huff. "We at School Responder (SR) are so fortunate to have someone on board with CJ's leadership, talent, and unique experiences. Well-known in the educational field as a champion for all children, CJ has built an extensive network of relationships, nationally and internationally, with like-minded professionals and organizations," said Grimm.

Dr. C.J. Huff from BrightFuturesUSA.org is joining School Responder as a strategic partner.

David B. Cooper, Founder, CFO/CTO, SR concurs, "CJ's vision expands communication beyond a school's mental wellness and into the community. Bright Futures' focus on food, shelter and clothing needs, matches Time, Treasure and Talent pledges by champions in the community. These efforts then come together to provide support for the whole child, via our SR app."

"I am incredibly honored to be a part of this project with SR," said C.J. Huff. "I talk to school leaders every day struggling with how to best meet the needs of students. Building and deploying a powerful- communications tool that gets students the support they need, when they need it, is really a dream come true. This app is going to bring a fundamental change for school systems across the country as it meets the diverse and ever-growing needs of our kids. I'm just proud to be a part of such a forward-thinking team."

As a part of this strategic partnership, C.J. will serve in a leadership role on the Board of SR as a special advisor, providing leadership and subject matter expertise to support SR's efforts to improve the health, wellness and safety of children and youth across the nation.

About School Responder: Rapid Response Mobile Apps for Wellness and Crisis Messages

Our mission is to provide the school community streamlined communications to ensure an effective response plan for mental health, wellness, and student safety. Our rapid response app technology aspires to protect and empower every student in every school, every day.

School Responder™–A New Category of Apps.

Designed to Handle Every Day Mental Health, Wellness and Student Safety

For On-Campus & Remote-Learning Settings

Best Practices in Compliance and Reporting

De-centralized, Fully Secured, Private Communications

Automated, Crisis Message Services

Rapid Response Automated De-escalation Communications

Media Contact: Barbara Grimm

610.278.9067 [email protected]

SOURCE School Responder

Related Links

http://www.schoolresponder.com

