School Specialty's Childcraft Out2Grow Outdoor Furniture Named Platinum Winner in 2026 Spaces4Learning Product Awards

Product line ties for top honors in the Outdoor Environment – Outdoor Furniture category, recognizing its innovative approach to outdoor learning for early childhood education

GREENVILLE, Wis., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School Specialty®, a leading provider of learning environments, supplies and science curriculum to the preK-12 education market, announced today that its Childcraft® Out2Grow outdoor furniture line was named a Platinum winner in the Outdoor Environment – Outdoor Furniture category of the 2026 Spaces4Learning Product Awards. The product tied for the category's highest honor alongside Whitney Brothers' outdoorED™ Learning Pavilion.

These annual awards recognize innovative products that help schools create more effective, engaging and future-ready learning environments. This year's awards honored outstanding K–12 and higher education products across 17 categories.

Designed to extend learning beyond the traditional classroom, the Childcraft Out2Grow collection helps educators create outdoor environments that support exploration, movement, collaboration and hands-on discovery. The furniture line includes versatile pieces such as sand and water tables, a see-through planter, collaborative seating and a working mud kitchen that allow schools to create dedicated spaces for STEM activities, imaginative play, sensory experiences and outdoor learning centers.

"Outdoor learning environments have become an essential extension of the early childhood classroom," said Jennifer Fernandez, Early Childhood Education Strategist at School Specialty. "The Childcraft Out2Grow collection was designed to give educators high-quality furniture that supports meaningful instruction outdoors while standing up to years of daily use and all types of weather. This recognition from Spaces4Learning affirms the growing importance of thoughtfully designed outdoor learning spaces that support children's cognitive, physical, social and emotional development."

Unlike traditional outdoor furniture made from wood or metal, every product in the Out2Grow collection is constructed from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), providing long-lasting durability while supporting sustainability goals.

Other key details about this collection include:

Made from 100% recyclable HDPE.

Designed to withstand sun, rain, snow and everyday classroom use.

Equipped with rust-resistant hardware to reduce maintenance.

Crafted with rounded, splinter-free edges to enhance child safety.

Engineered with easy-to-clean surfaces for busy early learning environments.

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

ASTM safety standard compliant.

As schools and early childhood programs continue expanding outdoor instruction, educators are seeking furnishings that support curriculum-based learning rather than simply outdoor recreation. Childcraft Out2Grow enables teachers to bring science investigations, dramatic play, collaborative projects, sensory experiences and small-group instruction outdoors while helping students build physical health, creativity, attention and social-emotional skills.

Learn more at https://www.schoolspecialty.com/out2grow.

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the preK-12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen®, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development, and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of education strategists and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com.

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Stephanie Grau

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SOURCE School Specialty