School Specialty Honors Top Educators with 12th Annual Crystal Apple Awards

Fourteen remarkable teachers recognized for exceptional impact and dedication to student success

GREENVILLE, Wis., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School Specialty, a leading provider of learning environments and supplies to the pre-K-12 education market, is honored to announce the five winners of its 12th annual Crystal Apple Awards in anticipation of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8). This award program is dedicated to highlighting educators who serve as beacons of leadership, creativity and unwavering passion in their schools.

Each year, students, parents, administrators, teachers and community members nominate educators who show extraordinary vision and commitment to their craft. From a pool of hundreds of entries, School Specialty selects 16 finalists from which five grand prize winners are ultimately chosen through a national public vote. Each winner is awarded a personalized trophy, a $500 School Specialty merchandise certificate for their classroom and a $250 certificate designated for school-wide resources.

The 2026 winners represent the gold standard of teaching, consistently going above and beyond to cultivate inspiring and supportive learning spaces. School Specialty is proud to celebrate the following individuals as this year's winners:

Donald P. Babiano, Tuscano Elementary School – Phoenix, AZ

Nyssa Grzyb, Joliet Central High School – Joliet, IL

Quintarries Upshaw, Workman Middle School – Pensacola, FL

Dana Harris, Bruning Elementary School – Wilmington, IL

Erin Andrade, Center for Advanced Research & Technology High School – Clovis, CA

"At School Specialty, we are privileged to support the essential work of educators who share our mission of transforming student outcomes," said Dr. Sue Ann Highland, National Education Strategist at School Specialty. "These individuals are instrumental in guiding the next generation of learners, and these awards allow us to give back to those who give so much of themselves in the classroom every day."

Finalists for the Crystal Apple Awards are also recognized with a $100 School Specialty merchandise certificate for their own use and a matching $100 certificate for their respective schools. This year's finalists include:

Meghan Schletty, North Shelby School – Shelby, NC

Sally O'Donnell, Forest Elementary – Forest, VA

Leah Shuck, West Allegheny High School – Imperial, PA

Jessica Ossen, A.I. Prince Technical High School – Hartford, CT

Seretta Davis, Carver STEM Academy – Detroit, MI

Charles Fanning, Heritage High School – Maryville, TN

Dr. Keavon Runnels, Stephen F. Austin High School – Houston, TX

Katya Riley, Acceleration Academies – Las Vegas, NV

Dona Esplund, Minneola Grade School – Minneola, KS

To learn more about this year's winners and finalists, visit https://www.schoolspecialty.com/crystal-apple.

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the pre-K–12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen®, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development, and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com.

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SOURCE School Specialty