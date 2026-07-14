School Specialty Partners with Tomball ISD to Furnish Future-Ready Texas High School

New $195.6 million campus leverages flexible and innovative learning spaces for all students

GREENVILLE, Wis., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts across the country continue to reimagine learning spaces that prepare students for success in college, career and the military, Tomball Independent School District (TISD) in Tomball, Texas, along with School Specialty and architecture firm Huckabee, have collaborated to bring that vision to life at the new Tomball West High School.

Funded through the district's 2021 bond program, the $195.6 million campus will open as a 9th and 10th grade campus in year one and eventually serve approximately 3,000 9th-12th grade students by 2028-29. As a comprehensive high school, Tomball West High School offers students robust academic and extracurricular opportunities like those found at Tomball ISD's other two high schools. It is equipped to provide innovative, flexible learning spaces designed to support a wide range of academic, fine arts, athletic and career-focused programs.

"Seeing the project come together so thoughtfully is especially meaningful because, at its heart, this was about creating spaces that will inspire the community for years to come," said Veronica Fuentes, Learning Environment Specialist at School Specialty. "By working closely with the district leadership and Huckabee's design team, we were able to map the right functional solutions to the district's long-term educational goals."

"From the earliest stages of design, our team worked closely with Tomball ISD to create a campus that reflects the district's vision for Destination Excellence. We wanted every learning environment, from classrooms and CTE labs to the library and collaborative commons, to inspire curiosity, creativity and connection," said Caitlin Munch, Principal at Huckabee. "Seeing those spaces come to life with furnishings that reinforce flexibility and student engagement has been incredibly rewarding, and we're proud to have partnered with School Specialty and the district to create a campus that will serve students for generations."

Designing for Flexibility and Future-Ready Learning

A central focus of the project was creating highly adaptable spaces that evolve alongside instructional needs and student interests. School Specialty collaborated with the district and design team to furnish classrooms, collaborative areas and specialized learning environments that promote engagement, creativity and hands-on learning. The campus will feature a variety of spaces that support Tomball ISD's academic and innovative Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

A Dynamic Hub for Collaboration

At the heart of the campus is an expansive library designed to serve as a hub for students and staff. Far beyond a traditional library, the space features flexible seating, collaborative work areas, technology-rich environments and gathering spaces that encourage creativity, research, innovation and connection.

"Every element in the media space and across the campus was selected to support the district's vision and enhance the daily experience of students and staff," said Jennifer Ybarra, Senior Interior Designer at School Specialty. "The result is a cohesive, inspiring environment where the furniture works just as hard as the educators to facilitate collaboration."

The multi-year project was supported by community partnerships, including Houston-based Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam (LAN), who assisted with the initial bond passage. This effort highlights the strong collaboration required among multiple partners.

"The opening of Tomball West High School reflects the power of strong partnerships and a shared commitment to student success," said Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Superintendent of Tomball ISD. "School Specialty worked closely with our district and design teams to help bring our vision to life, creating flexible, student-centered learning environments that support collaboration, innovation and engagement. Together, we have developed a campus that will inspire learning and provide exceptional opportunities for students for years to come."

Tomball West High School will officially open its doors for students in August 2026. A community grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on July 27, 2026 at 17803 Cypress Heights Drive, Cypress, TX 77433. The event will provide students, families, staff and community members with an opportunity to experience the district's newest high school before the start of the school year.

Learn more at https://www.schoolspecialty.com/learning-environments-by-environment.

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the preK-12 education marketplace in the United States and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of education strategists and designs, manufactures and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com

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SOURCE School Specialty