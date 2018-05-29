School Staff Can Activate Announcements, Lockdowns with New FrontRow Mobile App

The application is free to download from the App Store or Google Play. Users can create up to 6 buttons that, when pressed, will activate any trigger script or actions residing in Conductor. No heavy programming is required – the app simply needs the IP address of the server and the name of each script to get up and running in minutes.

The app offers two ways to communicate with the Conductor server to maximize its responsiveness. The first is ideal when users are on campus and their mobile device is on the same wireless LAN as the Conductor server. A geolocation feature prompts the app to reconnect to the Conductor server in the background whenever the device enters range. This can help keep the app ready for fastest response when you're on campus.

The second method ensures that users can trigger Conductor actions even when off campus or not on the network. Although this method is slower (since the app needs to trigger the Conductor script/action via a the telephone network), it ensures the app can function wherever the user is so long as he or she is within cellular network range.

FrontRow's versatile Conductor platform replaces separate conventional systems with a single communication and control system that makes it possible for schools to do far more than ever before, including managing paging, bells, intercom, and emergency response on a campus. With Conductor, as part of their Emergency Preparedness Plan, schools can activate emergency announcements, display information on digital signage, lock doors, send private alerts, and take other actions to help keep everyone aware and safer.

FrontRow helps schools communicate effortlessly with students, groups, and devices. More than 15,000 schools choose FrontRow for its easy-to-use products, better academic outcomes, and a more efficient campus. FrontRow ed tech solutions include:

FrontRow is part of the William Demant Group—founded in 1904 and listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange (CSE3247)—through 45 Group companies in over 20 countries, its consolidated sales exceed US$1.9 billion.

