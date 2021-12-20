School Stationery Supplies Market to Record 1.02% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2020 |ACCO Brands Corp.- One of the Leading companies offers School product Brands including Mead | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the School Stationery Supplies Market is expected to increase by USD 15.12 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 3%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for school stationery supplies in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights with Key Offerings-

The School Stationery Supplies Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

ACCO Brands Corp.- The company offers school product brands including Mead,

The company offers school product brands including Mead, ADVEO France SAS - The company offers school supplies such as stationery and drawing and craft supplies under the brands Calipage and Plein Ciel.

The company offers school supplies such as stationery and drawing and craft supplies under the brands Calipage and Plein Ciel. BIC Group - The company offers school supplies.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The School Stationery Supplies Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for school stationery supplies in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in per capita expenditure on education will facilitate the school stationery supplies market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Driving the Market-

School Stationery Supplies Market Driver:

Growing innovations and advances in technology:

The competition in the global school stationery supplies market is intensifying. Additionally, the growing innovations and advances in technology have changed the preferences of customers, which has propelled the demand for innovative products. Vendors are innovating to survive in the competitive environment. Primary product innovations introduced in the market are related to the technology, performance, materials used, features, and designs. To meet the evolving needs of customers, vendors are continuously widening their product portfolios.

The competition in the global school stationery supplies market is intensifying. Additionally, the growing innovations and advances in technology have changed the preferences of customers, which has propelled the demand for innovative products. Vendors are innovating to survive in the competitive environment. Primary product innovations introduced in the market are related to the technology, performance, materials used, features, and designs. To meet the evolving needs of customers, vendors are continuously widening their product portfolios. School Stationery Supplies Market Challenge:

Intense price-based competition among market vendors and the presence of the unorganized sector :

The intense price-based competition among market vendors and the presence of the unorganized sector will restrict the growth of the global school stationery supplies market during the forecast period. The manufacturers of school stationery supplies operate through both organized and unorganized distribution formats. They compete on parameters such as product portfolios, premiumization, product differentiation, and pricing. The entry of new vendors and private-label brands further intensifies the competition in the market. This will lead to price wars, which will affect the quality of products and the growth of the market during the forecast period. The competition in the global school stationery supplies market is expected to intensify further due to the presence of multichannel retailers, such as Walmart, as many of them have a lower cost structure. Online sales are increasing due to the growth in Internet penetration and the use of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other mobile devices. Online platforms enable customers to compare prices and products.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Related Reports -

Writing Instruments Market -The writing instruments market share should rise by USD 758.48 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.28%. Download a free sample report now!

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market -The K-12 arts and crafts material market have the potential to grow by USD 512.64 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%. Download a free sample now!

School Stationery Supplies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 15.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., ADVEO France SAS, BIC Group, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, PILOT Corp., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG, and WH Smith Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio