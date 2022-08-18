School Uniform Global Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2026

Aug 18, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Uniform Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global school uniform market is expected to grow from $14.47 billion in 2021 to $15.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The school uniform market is expected to grow to $23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the school uniform market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the school uniform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The increase in the number of schools is significantly contributing to the growth of the school uniform market. School uniforms help the school staff in identifying students so that they can be easily differentiated from the people not belonging to the campus. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2021, there were a total of 9,581 schools in Australia. This indicates a net increase of 39 schools since 2020 which comprises 17 government schools and 22 independent schools. Therefore, the surge in the number of schools is driving the growth of the school uniform market.
Strategic partnerships and collaborations are shaping the school uniform market. Companies in the school uniform industry are undergoing various collaborations to launch new products. For instance, in June 2021, Trutex, a UK-based company that provides standard Schoolwear for students partnered with the My Size. With this partnership, Trutex's size charts, GTIN, product tables, and other details will be utilized with Israel-based technology company, MySize's algorithms and it will provide accurate size recommendations. In July 2021, Uniform Junction, an India-based company that provides school uniforms partnered with an Israel-based edtech company, x10ed to strengthen Uniform Junction's positioning in the school-tech solutions worldwide.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Trousers; Shirts; Skirts; Tracksuits; Sweaters And Blazers; Other Types
2) By Material: Polyester; Nylon; Cotton; Other Materials
3) By Form: Traditional Wear; Sports Wear
4) By End User: Primary School; Middle Or Senior High School; College; Other End Users
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. School Uniform Market Characteristics
3. School Uniform Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On School Uniform
5. School Uniform Market Size And Growth
6. School Uniform Market Segmentation
7. School Uniform Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific School Uniform Market
9. China School Uniform Market
10. India School Uniform Market
11. Japan School Uniform Market
12. Australia School Uniform Market
13. Indonesia School Uniform Market
14. South Korea School Uniform Market
15. Western Europe School Uniform Market
16. UK School Uniform Market
17. Germany School Uniform Market
18. France School Uniform Market
19. Eastern Europe School Uniform Market
20. Russia School Uniform Market
21. North America School Uniform Market
22. USA School Uniform Market
23. South America School Uniform Market
24. Brazil School Uniform Market
25. Middle East School Uniform Market
26. Africa School Uniform Market
27. School Uniform Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The School Uniform Market
29. School Uniform Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd.
- Beleza Pty Ltd.
- Dennis Uniform
- Donya Uniforms
- Elder Manufacturing Company
- Fraylich School Uniforms
- GS International
- LT Apparel Group
- The Uniform Company
- Trutex
- Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company
- Zeco LTD.
- Eddie Bauer
- Flash Uniforms
- John Lewis And Partners
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8dtnc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article