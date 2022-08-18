School Uniform Global Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Uniform Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school uniform market is expected to grow from $14.47 billion in 2021 to $15.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The school uniform market is expected to grow to $23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the school uniform market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the school uniform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in the number of schools is significantly contributing to the growth of the school uniform market. School uniforms help the school staff in identifying students so that they can be easily differentiated from the people not belonging to the campus. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2021, there were a total of 9,581 schools in Australia. This indicates a net increase of 39 schools since 2020 which comprises 17 government schools and 22 independent schools. Therefore, the surge in the number of schools is driving the growth of the school uniform market.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are shaping the school uniform market. Companies in the school uniform industry are undergoing various collaborations to launch new products. For instance, in June 2021, Trutex, a UK-based company that provides standard Schoolwear for students partnered with the My Size. With this partnership, Trutex's size charts, GTIN, product tables, and other details will be utilized with Israel-based technology company, MySize's algorithms and it will provide accurate size recommendations. In July 2021, Uniform Junction, an India-based company that provides school uniforms partnered with an Israel-based edtech company, x10ed to strengthen Uniform Junction's positioning in the school-tech solutions worldwide.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Trousers; Shirts; Skirts; Tracksuits; Sweaters And Blazers; Other Types

2) By Material: Polyester; Nylon; Cotton; Other Materials

3) By Form: Traditional Wear; Sports Wear

4) By End User: Primary School; Middle Or Senior High School; College; Other End Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. School Uniform Market Characteristics



3. School Uniform Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On School Uniform



5. School Uniform Market Size And Growth



6. School Uniform Market Segmentation



7. School Uniform Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific School Uniform Market



9. China School Uniform Market



10. India School Uniform Market



11. Japan School Uniform Market



12. Australia School Uniform Market



13. Indonesia School Uniform Market



14. South Korea School Uniform Market



15. Western Europe School Uniform Market



16. UK School Uniform Market



17. Germany School Uniform Market



18. France School Uniform Market



19. Eastern Europe School Uniform Market



20. Russia School Uniform Market



21. North America School Uniform Market



22. USA School Uniform Market



23. South America School Uniform Market



24. Brazil School Uniform Market



25. Middle East School Uniform Market



26. Africa School Uniform Market



27. School Uniform Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The School Uniform Market



29. School Uniform Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd.

Beleza Pty Ltd.

Dennis Uniform

Donya Uniforms

Elder Manufacturing Company

Fraylich School Uniforms

GS International

LT Apparel Group

The Uniform Company

Trutex

Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company

Zeco LTD.

Eddie Bauer

Flash Uniforms

John Lewis And Partners

