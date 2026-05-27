SchoolData Launches Connect AI, Giving Every Educator Analyst-Level Insight to Drive Proactive Student Interventions

New AI capability transforms attendance, behavior, and academic data into instant, actionable intelligence—revealing the "Why behind the What" for every student.

NOVI, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolData today announced the launch of Connect AI, a built-in Digital Analyst that gives every educator in every building the ability to move from time-consuming data-mining to immediate, insight-driven action. The result: earlier interventions and better outcomes for students.

Connect AI instantly merges a district's attendance, behavior, and academic history into a clear, complete story for each student. It surfaces the exact pivot points that change student trajectories—so staff can intervene while there's still time to make a difference.

With Connect AI from SchoolData.net, it's like having a data analyst in every building. Here, a simple question uncovers the correlation between interventions and outcomes. Connect AI draws on attendance, behavior, demographic, and assessment data within your controlled environment to offer comprehensive views of student performance.

Three outcomes districts will feel right away:

Proactive Advocacy. Connect AI identifies the exact moment patterns begin to shift—in attendance, behavior, or academics—giving staff the earliest possible signal to act and prevent chronic absenteeism or early literacy gaps.

Connect AI identifies the exact moment patterns begin to shift—in attendance, behavior, or academics—giving staff the earliest possible signal to act and prevent chronic absenteeism or early literacy gaps. Equity at Speed. Instant subgroup analysis, peer comparison groups, and outcome patterns give leadership teams defensible, data-backed answers for high-stakes decisions and equity audits.

Instant subgroup analysis, peer comparison groups, and outcome patterns give leadership teams defensible, data-backed answers for high-stakes decisions and equity audits. Instant Capacity. Ask a question in plain English and get an answer. Connect AI removes the technical barrier entirely, transforming every educator into a data expert and adding analyst-level capacity to every building.

What separates Connect AI from other AI tools is the last mile: it closes the loop between insight and action. Any query result—say, a cohort of 8th graders with declining attendance and multiple failing grades—can be instantly converted into a trackable MTSS Student Group in a single step. No copy-paste, no manual list-building.

CEO Ginny Norton explains the motivation behind Connect AI's creation:

"For most educators, getting real insight into what's happening across a district has never been a question of capability—it's been a question of time. Connect AI changes that. Whether you're a superintendent trying to understand performance trends across every building, or a teacher trying to figure out what's going on with one kid, you get a clear, complete picture—fast. The right information, for the right person, exactly when they need it."

Connect AI is built directly inside the SchoolData environment—FERPA-compliant, role-specific, and ready on day one. Every insight draws from the district's own trusted SchoolData data warehouse, so there's no data moving to third-party systems and no black-box answers. Norton adds:

"What makes Connect AI different is that it doesn't just answer the question—it puts the right data in front of the right people without them having to go looking for it. A principal shouldn't need an analyst to understand how their building is doing. A district leader shouldn't have to wait for a report to spot a pattern. We built this so anyone—at any level—can surface what matters, understand it immediately, and act on it."

Districts can request a personalized demo of Connect AI at schooldata.net/connect-ai.

About SchoolData

SchoolData is a K-12 student success platform that unifies attendance, behavior, academic, and staff data into a single, user-friendly framework—giving every educator the clear, shared insight needed to set effective goals and drive equitable student outcomes. From early warning and intervention planning to CTE, alternative learning, and district performance analytics, SchoolData gives districts one place to see the full picture and act on it. SchoolData is a brand of Definable Solutions, a company dedicated to transforming education data into actionable intelligence. Learn more at www.schooldata.net. For information about Definable Solutions, visit www.definable.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE SchoolData