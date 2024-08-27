SchoolData Solutions Announces Merger with Munetrix

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolData Solutions, a premier education technology company known for its innovative data tools and software solutions, is excited to announce its merger with Munetrix, a leading provider of performance analytics solutions for K-12 schools. This strategic merger is set to enhance the capabilities and reach of both companies, bringing together two leaders committed to empowering teachers and administrators with cutting-edge tools.

By joining forces with Munetrix, SchoolData Solutions will be able to offer an even wider array of services, combining the best features of both platforms to better serve the needs of teachers, administrators, and district leaders. In addition to offering top-tier modules in career and college planning, human resources, and financial management, the combined business will have a increased focus on integrating academic, assessment, and behavioral data sets to drive informed decision-making.

"This merger is a huge step forward for both companies. By coming together, we can offer schools even better tools to make smarter decisions that really impact students. We're thrilled to be joining forces with Munetrix to bring more value to our customers and help schools succeed," said Joe Tansy, President of SchoolData Solutions.

"Partnering with SchoolData Solutions gives us a unique opportunity to better serve educators and administrators across the country," said Ginny Norton, Munetrix CEO. "Together, we'll be able to provide even more meaningful resources that help schools run more smoothly and support student success. We're excited for what's ahead."

SchoolData Solutions and Munetrix will continue to operate under their respective brands and platforms, maintaining their commitment to providing high-quality service and support to their valued customers.

About SchoolData Solutions:

SchoolData Solutions is a leading provider of education technology solutions, offering a range of tools designed to enhance student performance tracking, policy analysis, and school district management. With a focus on innovation and ease of use, SchoolData Solutions serves school districts across the United States, helping teachers and administrators make data-driven decisions that improve outcomes. Learn more at www.schooldata.net.

About Munetrix:

Built by a team of educators and data scientists, the Munetrix data-as-a-service platform combines disparate District/School data with publicly available K-12 data to provide real-time, actionable insights on academic, operational, and fiscal performance to support improvements in student achievement and district outcomes. Learn more at www.munetrix.com.

