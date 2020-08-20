SchoolFromAnywhere With Club Wyndham's 'Back to School, Back to Your Bucket List' Vacation Package

From August 24 to October 31, 2020, families that book stays between September 14 and December 18, 2020, can save up to 30% to stay at all-suite Club Wyndham resorts located in drive-to, family-friendly destinations throughout the U.S. that offer outdoor adventure or historical sights when the school day's over, including:

In addition to special rates, families that book the "Back to School, Back to Your Bucket List" package at the Club Wyndham resorts above will receive upgraded Wi-Fi, an extra power strip to ensure everyone has a place to plug in and back-to-school essentials, including a Club Wyndham backpack filled with must-have school supplies like pencil cases, erasers and notebooks. While the kids tackle their schoolwork, parents will receive noise canceling headphones and a complimentary bottle of wine (this year has been HARD!) so they can relax and enjoy time together in the living room after the kids have gone to bed (in their own bedroom)*.

Club Wyndham's resorts provide families with spacious suites, most that include separate living areas, bedrooms, full kitchens and dining spaces – in-suite amenities that are quickly becoming must-haves for travelers looking for reliable ways to stay distanced yet comfortable while on vacation. While the rigorous cleanliness protocols implemented at all Club Wyndham resorts through its Vacation Ready™ program will give parents additional peace of mind, the spacious arrangements of Club Wyndham suites allow kids the ability to spread out and set up remote work stations at a dining room table, kitchen island or inside bedrooms where Zoom calls won't be interrupted, instead of cramming into an RV or a small hotel room.

"We know that families have been cooped up for months and that many folks had to cancel their summer travel plans due to the pandemic," said Lori Gustafson, senior vice president of global brands at Club Wyndham. "We hope that Club Wyndham's 'Back to School, Back to Your Bucket List' package will help families find the silver lining in their 'new normal' by taking advantage of a unique chance to explore new destinations without worrying about kids missing school."

Families don't have to be vacation club members or timeshare owners to stay at a Club Wyndham resorts. Travelers can find a resort that fits their family's vacation needs through online vacation rental company Extra Holidays. For those who are able to work from anywhere but don't have school aged children, vacation suite rentals -- many as large as four-bedrooms -- are available at top resorts in highly desired regions across the United States including Hawai'i, plus the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Families can visit Extra Holidays to learn more. Reference promo code ANYWHERE when booking to receive the "Back to School, Back to Your Bucket List" package.

*Book by October 31, 2020. Travel September 14, 2020 - December 18, 2020. Mention promo code ANYWHERE. Offer varies based on length of stay and resort selected. Packages quantities are limited (25 per resort) and may vary. Reservations at these five (5) featured resorts will include upgraded Wi-Fi, school supply box with earphones and a complimentary bottle of wine: Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort, Club Wyndham Park City, Club Wyndham Bentley Brook, Club Wyndham Kingsgate, and Club Wyndham Branson at The Meadows. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations subject to availability. Reservations not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Club Wyndham is the flagship timeshare brand at Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 200 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

