SchoolNow® Is Reinventing School Communications

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Created to eliminate the scattered, inefficient ways many school districts communicate, SchoolNow® is a new unified digital publishing platform for K12 that monitors and improves how schools engage families and their communities. It combines ADA-compliant websites , mobile app, social media, text, voice, and email into an all-in-one system created to broaden and deepen the school experience with families.

In two simple steps, school staff can quickly create a message or a post, select the channels in which to deliver it, then parents receive it based on how they choose. SchoolNow includes digital branding and messaging for schools and districts, handling everything from urgent alerts to social posts to general messages.

"We've taken a whole new approach by simplifying how schools deliver messages and stories, and how families can connect to school in a uniquely personalized way," said Steve Williams, CEO of SchoolNow and co-founder. "With the same ease it takes to share a social media post, school staff can create and control their entire digital school messaging, securely, and boost parent engagement. And that's what it's all about," said Williams.

"We want to help schools solve some big challenges," Williams continued. "We've re-engineered school communications to be the easiest way for parents to connect and schools to engage. We're helping school staff focus on what is being shared, not how it's being shared. It's all about telling the school stories that reflect their image and build trust."

SchoolNow gives parents a personalized school experience with district office and school feeds, social posts, and all messages delivered to parents based on their preferences. Parents have the option of receiving messages via text, email, voice and mobile app, which includes parents' own inbox.

"Many of us at SchoolNow are parents of school-age children ourselves, so we've been at ground zero when it comes to experiencing the school-home communication gap. We all are relying on schools more than ever to deliver information quickly, accurately, and safely," Williams added.

In addition to websites and a mobile app, SchoolNow provides branding, design, data integration, ADA and privacy compliance, and metrics that allow schools to monitor and improve engagement.

"Several years ago, we shifted our organization in a new direction. We entered a journey of reinventing ourselves and focus on helping schools share the school experience and provide families a way to connect how they want to," said Williams.

About SchoolNow

SchoolNow, formerly d.b.a. Campus Suite, is an innovative web and digital communications company serving K12 and other schools, colleges, and communities. Building on a 25-year history of providing websites for schools and partnering with leaders in digital school communication, SchoolNow provides the digital platform and educational resources through the SchoolNow Academy to help schools with community engagement and communications planning .

