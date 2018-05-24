Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoology, the leader in learning management systems (LMS) for education, today announced the appointment of education industry veteran Justin Serrano as President. In this newly created role, Serrano will oversee the strategic direction for the sales, marketing, customer success, finance and human resources teams.

Serrano brings nearly twenty-five years of operating experience to the role. He spent 17 years at Kaplan Test Prep in a variety of leadership roles, and ultimately served as President of K12 and College Prep. He then joined private equity firm Weld North and, through their acquisition of Generation Ready, led the company as CEO. Most recently, he served as Customer Success Officer for Performance Matters, which was recently acquired by PeopleAdmin.

"2018 has already been a monumental year of growth for Schoology: we've added a large number of school districts across the country and continue to drive innovation through our products to further our mission of advancing what's possible in education," said Schoology CEO Jeremy Friedman. "I am confident that Justin is not only the right person to help lead our team through this next phase of growth, but also to support the educators, students and parents who already view Schoology as an invaluable educational tool."

"I became familiar with Schoology through direct conversations with school district leaders who raved about the platform's capacity to facilitate instruction while being easy to use for teachers. The opportunity to connect curriculum, instruction, and assessment in a single platform that teachers love to use is truly transformational," said Serrano. "I am thrilled to build on Schoology's success as we accelerate our growth."

Serrano has a Bachelor of Science in Human Services from Cornell and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

