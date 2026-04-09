schoolOS Launches First Operational Intelligence Platform for K-12 School Districts

New agentic AI platform helps district IT teams replace manual coordination with operational intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- schoolOS today announced the launch of its operational intelligence platform for K-12 school districts, a new way to manage district operations through a single intelligent system.

schoolOS

Most school districts run operations across a collection of disconnected tools, including helpdesk systems, asset trackers, spreadsheets, and vendor portals that were never designed to work together. With district budgets under pressure and IT teams stretched thin, the cost of that fragmentation is higher than ever. The result is fragmented visibility, slow-moving workflows, and operational decisions made with incomplete information.

schoolOS replaces that fragmentation with one intelligent platform that learns from a district's daily operations. By automatically triaging requests, advancing workflows, and surfacing operational patterns over time, the platform enables district teams to move faster and make more informed decisions without relying on manual coordination.

"District operations typically rely on manual coordination across systems that were never designed to work together," said Rich Watson, co-founder and CEO of schoolOS. "That's why work slows down, issues get buried, and leaders make decisions without full visibility. We built schoolOS to change that, so the coordination happens automatically and district teams can focus on what actually matters."

"Managing district operations across disconnected systems has always meant someone has to manually hold it all together. I've been fortunate to have developer resources most districts don't have access to. For everyone else, that coordination falls on department staff doing it by hand, or it just doesn't get done," said Marc Elliott, CIO of Olympia School District. "schoolOS is the first platform I've seen that actually addresses how operations work in practice."

schoolOS offers three ways to get started:

schoolAssets is a free asset management system that provides visibility into district devices, warranties, and lifecycle history





schoolChat resolves routine support requests and routes issues automatically





schoolAutomate enables districts to build cross-platform workflows in plain language with no development required

All products run on a single agentic AI platform , and every workflow contributes to deeper operational intelligence over time.

schoolOS was founded by a team with deep roots in K-12 education technology and district operations and is backed by a group of entrepreneurs with experience building and scaling technology companies.

About schoolOS

schoolOS is the operational intelligence platform for K-12 school districts, powered by agentic AI. The platform helps districts see operations clearly, move work forward, and make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit www.theschoolos.com .

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Julie Withrow

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SOURCE schoolOS