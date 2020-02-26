Schools & The Mental Health Crisis: New, Cutting-Edge Platform Equips Educators, Supports Students, and Promotes Well-Being for All Learners

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to 20 percent of adolescents age 10-19 experience mental health conditions, most of which remain underdiagnosed and untreated, says the World Health Organization. Even more startling is the fact that children and adolescents with mental health conditions are particularly vulnerable to educational difficulties, risk-taking behaviors, and human rights violations – including sex trafficking.

Because 50 percent or more of students with a treatable mental illness do not receive the clinical care they need, educators are involuntarily positioned at the frontlines of a growing mental health crisis. Even worse? School districts, including those in states that mandate mental health education, are struggling to know what to do to meet the challenge.

That's where Rethink Ed comes in.

The pioneering EdTech firm that developed the groundbreaking Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Suite announces its newest solution, the Rethink Ed Mental Health Suite.

Slated to launch during the 2020/2021 school year, Rethink Ed's Mental Health Suite leverages clinical and educational expertise in partnership with some of the nation's foremost child safety advocates and mental health instructors, researchers, and mentors.

"We've brought in the best of the best to develop a cutting-edge, scalable solution to address the mental health crisis facing our youth," says Rethink Ed Senior Vice President Diana Frezza. "It's a true honor to partner with these esteemed advisors."

"There's a profound need to empower students and the adults who teach them with mental health strategies and tools to promote well-being," says Dr. Blaise Aguirre, MD. "I'm pleased to partner with Rethink Ed on the development of a much-needed, evidence-based solution that helps our adolescent population cope with unprecedented levels of anxiety, depression, and anger."

Designed to create healthy school communities, Rethink Ed's Mental Health Suite addresses such topics as:

Substance Abuse

Healthy and Unhealthy Relationships

Bullying and Violence Prevention

Anxiety, Depression, and Suicide Prevention

Coping With and Overcoming Trauma

How Technology Can Change Your Life

Mental health experts agree that early detection and treatment is essential to safeguarding both the classroom and the lives of our young people.

"Educators have essentially become mental health first responders," Ms. Frezza says. "School districts are eager for expert, evidence-based tools to increase mental health awareness and to equip educators and students in dealing with the associated challenges."

Rethink Ed's new Mental Health Suite, in combination with its Social and Emotional Learning Suite, supports districts' efforts with on-demand, targeted training, instruction, strategies, and resources that promote the well-being of all learners.

Unique in its ability scale up or down depending on a school district's need, Rethink Ed's Mental Health Suite also integrates seamlessly into whole-child education, including social and emotional learning.

Each mental health lesson in the Rethink Ed Mental Health Suite is grounded in evidence-based practices in psychology, and is designed to help educators and students:

Recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health issues

Understand how to connect with local treatment and recovery resources

Learn strategies for supporting others who struggle with mental health disorders

Be more empowered to seek help for themselves or others when needed

"What Rethink Ed is doing with the Mental Health Suite is no small effort," says Tina Frundt, the founder and executive director of Courtney's House. "We're very excited and appreciative of the opportunity to partner with Rethink Ed on this initiative. Because we come at this issue from a survivor's perspective, we're able to translate lots of heavy information into something the youth can understand and relate to, as well as something adults can translate into the classroom. It's not your typical talk-at-you-training. It's interactive and engaging so they retain the information, which helps keep them safe."

Phylicia Henry, MPA, Director of Operations of Courtney's House agrees, saying, "If sharing our expertise on this issue even touches one classroom or one child, we will look at this as a success," says "Ultimately, though, we want to work together to ensure that adults and students alike are informed so that our young people are not vulnerable."

About Rethink Ed

Rethink Ed was founded on a simple, yet powerful idea: To literally re-think education. To make it better and easier. To unburden school districts and empower educators. To improve outcomes and elevate accountability. To promote collaboration and inspire learning.

And, most importantly, to make a difference in the school day for everyone – administrators, educators, and students.

As a division of Rethink First, an award-winning technology developer of cloud-based tools, training, and supports, Rethink Ed is pioneering EdTech. We're relentless in pursuing innovative ways to put evidence-based, data-informed, digitally delivered instruction and assessments into the hands of educators, clinicians, and parents who share our single-minded focus: To help all children succeed.

Visit www.rethinked.com to learn more about our experts such as:

Blaise Aguirre , MD is a child and adolescent psychiatrist who is nationally and internationally recognized for his extensive work in the treatment of mood and personality disorders in adolescents. A staff psychiatrist at McLean Hospital since 2000, Dr. Aguirre is the author or co-author of several books, including Borderline Personality Disorder in Adolescents , Mindfulness for Borderline Personality Disorder , Coping with BPD , and Fighting Back .

is a child and adolescent psychiatrist who is nationally and internationally recognized for his extensive work in the treatment of mood and personality disorders in adolescents. A staff psychiatrist at McLean Hospital since 2000, Dr. Aguirre is the author or co-author of several books, including , , , and Tina Frundt is the founder and executive director of Courtney's House, the only survivor-run organization dedicated to helping sexually exploited children transition and heal. Ms. Frundt is Frederick Douglass Award recipient, bestowed upon individuals who survive slavery and use their life in freedom to help others. In 2015, then-President Obama named Ms. Frundt to the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking.

For more information, contact:

Diana Frezza

Rethink Ed

diana.frezza@rethinked.com

Related Links

http://www.rethinked.com

Reference

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/adolescent-mental-health

SOURCE Rethink Ed

Related Links

http://www.rethinked.com

