Schools and Nonprofits Find Fundraising Success Using EventTitans

ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EventTitans , a leading event fundraising, and management platform, is pleased to announce its fundraising platform has helped schools and nonprofits fuel their fundraising programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. To continue its support of the small business community, EventTitans is offering up to 100% off certain platform fees.

Ability to fundraise money towards physical items or just give the donator an option to drop off or offer a pickup. Option to showcase the spend strategy and gain user trust. Partner with local manufactures or service providers to provide an affiliate marketplace for your user base. A school can partner with books, pencils like stationery manufacturers and let parents pay for the items their kids need. Schools can keep the difference between retail price and manufacturer bulk price as Donations

"Local manufacturers, restaurants, and retailers are always looking for new and innovative ways to get their products into the hands of local consumers," said Siva Vangala, CEO and Founder of EventTitans. "What better way to do so than to partner with a school or nonprofit for a feel-good fundraiser? Our platform streamlines the entire process to help those organizations maximize their fundraising efforts and make it possible to flourish in those partnerships. It's an ideal situation for both parties to attain their goals - with an easy-to-use platform for both administrators and supporters."

Hal Berg, CEO of Rocky Mountain Roasting Co . stated, "As a producer of coffee, which every household uses and needs, we enjoy working with nonprofits and schools to conduct fundraisers through selling our products. We are thrilled to have found EventTitans to streamline this process in order to make fundraising a smooth process for our clients, creating successful outcomes for everyone involved. We at Rocky Mountain Roasting Co. have a vision of making fundraising a smoother and more consistent entity for our clients. Thanks to EventTitans, we are on our way to providing this goal."

Rocky Mountain Roasting Co. has built a successful fundraising business with over 100 established partnerships with schools and other non-profit organizations, including Inspiredu , an educational nonprofit that seeks to meet the needs of children and families in Georgia's under resourced communities by providing them with the technology, support, and training they need to be competitive in pursuit of education and work preparedness.

Intermezzo Academy of Music in Broomfield, CO; and Upland Highland Regiment , one of the most successful high school marching band programs in California. Rocky Mountain Roasting Co. has sold thousands of bags of coffee, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for schools and nonprofit partners.

Gone are the days of traditional fundraisers where administrations, teachers, and parents physically organize the sale of items, collect the money, and sort and deliver products. Organizers save significant time and are able to produce far more successful fundraisers by using EventTitans' fundraising platform, which allows nonprofits to partner with local manufacturers and create an eCommerce website to streamline donations.

Linda Bolander, Founder and CEO of Intermezzo Academy of Music in Broomfield, CO stated, "We had immediate orders for our fundraiser with Rocky Mountain Roasting Co. All the families who used our EventTitans fundraising platform thought it was very easy. We have found tracking orders and following up very easy as well."

The EventTitans platform features Affiliate Marketplace capabilities, making it a seamless buying and selling environment for organizations looking to fundraise using products from their manufacturing partners.

Vangala continued, "I am honored to be able to give back to the community and offer the EventTitians platform at a significant discount to help increase margins for non-profit organizations using the platform."

