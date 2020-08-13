Schools are among top groups introducing Temperature testing

With temperature testing listed as a mandatory requirement for in jurisdictions across the US many schools are moving to have devices installed. The measure has been implemented by governors and public health officials as an additional safety protocol to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Fever Defense is a hands-free device that measures skin temperature in less than one second, avoiding any congestion at school entrances, and is accurate to ±0.54°F. Upon reading the temperature, it then alerts the individual of the result using a red and green light stop-go system and an audible notification if a potential fever temperature is detected.

The standalone unit has been installed at schools across a number of states as a safety measure, and to avoid any staff having to use hand-held temperature testing devices, which can compromise their own health.

Commenting on their device, Paddy Byrne, CEO of Xenon Fever Defense said: "We are delighted that Fever Defense is helping schools reopen their doors. Having temperature testing in place has offered both staff and parents additional reassurance that all necessary steps are being taken.

"With Fever Defense, the adjustable height makes it suitable for students of all ages and staff who may be entering the premises as well as it being intuitive and easy for kids to use.

"Schools are having to make major adaptations and introduce many new processes and systems to make the environment as safe as possible, and we are happy to be able to support this reopening process."

