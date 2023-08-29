SCHOOL'S BACK AND SO ARE NITS. WHO YOU GONNA CALL? HAIR FAIRIES!

HEAD LICE SALONS OFFER PARENTS RELIEF FROM AGE OLD PROBLEM

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year when schools go back and it's also a time when parents find their children returning from class with a head full of tiny visitors – head lice.

Hair Fairies The head Lice Helpers for 24 years has been providing a safe natural answer to a problem that can reduce some parents to panic. But they eventually realize they are in good company with an estimated 12 million Americans a year getting head lice.

Clients often turn up at Hair Fairies having already tried four or five home treatments, some of them highly toxic, and they're still left with the problem. The Hair Fairies treatment involves a deep dive at one of their child friendly salons, literally "nit-picking" every strand of hair, using specially designed equipment and all natural solutions.

Maria Jaworski, Hair Fairies CEO said, "It's like vacuuming sand from the beach. It's quite a meticulous and arduous task and little wonder something parents, these days, just don't have time for. And if you miss one bug, you'll get a whole new reinfestation."

"A Hair Fairies treatment involves our specialist locating the bug and the eggs and then remove both. Those eggs are literally cemented onto the hair so you can't rely on a machine to do the job. They must be pulled down the shaft of the hair one at a time," she said.

Experts say the spreading of head lice at school is more prevalent in the fall, mainly because it is the first-time schools do routine head checks of students following the summer break. To make it all the harder, it is an ongoing battle to overcome the so-called "superbugs" that are resistant to most chemical treatments.

Hair Fairies salons are in Los Angeles, San Francisco, North Carolina and soon to open in San Diego. The sophisticated operations are staffed by friendly and highly trained specialists using equipment and natural shampoos designed to rid the head and hair, once and for all, of the unwelcome visitors.

"We're such a brand after all these years," said Maria, "where in the past people would sometimes be embarrassed, we've been able to destigmatize the whole issue. So much so and that our salons are inviting, with play areas and a spa atmosphere, some kids say, 'Mom I want to have my birthday party at Hair Fairies'; hilarious."

