Schools Can Engage Families More Effectively and Improve Enrollment Through Strategic Technology Use, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With increasing competition in K-12 Education to attract and retain students, a recently published blueprint from Info-Tech Research Group will provide schools with a clear path to optimizing enrollment management. By focusing on key areas such as improving operational efficiency, reducing administrative workload, and enhancing family engagement, the global research and advisory firm's new resource is set to equip schools with the tools needed to streamline processes and make informed decisions when it comes to leveraging the power of emerging technologies. With data-driven insights and practical strategies, IT leaders in schools can select the right enrollment system, ensuring long-term success and a better overall experience for students and families.

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The K-12 educational sector is facing increasing competition as schools seek to attract and retain students while managing complex administrative tasks. Enrollment management systems play a critical role in addressing these challenges, yet schools often struggle to evaluate and implement the solution that best fits their unique needs.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Optimize Enrollment Management for K-12 Education" blueprint highlights three key advantages of effective enrollment management that can significantly transform operations for educational institutions. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech Research Group released its latest blueprint, Optimize Enrollment Management for K-12 Education, to equip school IT leaders with the guidance they need to seamlessly integrate modern technology, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen family engagement, ultimately optimizing enrollment strategies for sustained success.

"The educational sector is rapidly transforming as schools and districts invest in technology to enhance their enrollment processes," says Mark Maby, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Enrollment management systems offer comprehensive tools to simplify various aspects of the enrollment process, including application management, automated workflows, centralized data management, personalized communication, and document review."

Info-Tech's data-backed resource highlights common challenges schools and their districts encounter when evaluating and selecting an enrollment management system. Many institutions fail to fully recognize the long-term value these systems can provide, resulting in missed opportunities to enhance operational efficiency and improve the student and family experience. The process of selecting the right vendor adds another layer of complexity, as schools must carefully weigh features, costs, and scalability in their decision-making process.

"Automated workflows manage tasks such as lotteries and wait lists, while centralized data management ensures secure and accessible student information," explains Maby. "Cloud-based solutions provide scalability and accessibility, allowing administrators to manage processes from any location."

To ensure schools are equipped to overcome these challenges, the firm recommends a proactive approach that includes evaluating system scalability, automating processes, and aligning enrollment goals with broader institutional objectives. By assessing specific capabilities and future needs, schools can select enrollment management systems that offer both immediate and long-term benefits, ensuring smooth operations and a positive experience for students and their families.

Key Benefits of Effective Enrollment Management:

In the Optimize Enrollment Management for K-12 Education blueprint, Info-Tech highlights the following three key advantages of effective enrollment management that can significantly transform operations for educational institutions:

Improved Efficiency: Automating enrollment processes reduces administrative burdens while centralized data management ensures that all relevant information is secure and accessible from a single location. This approach results in streamlined communications and the elimination of redundant tasks, helping schools operate more smoothly while saving time and resources. Enhanced Family Engagement: A user-friendly interface, automated notifications, and personalized communication options all culminate in an advantage that fosters stronger connections with families, ensuring they are informed and involved throughout the enrollment journey. This approach also promotes equitable access to essential resources, ensuring that families have all the information they need at their fingertips. Data-Driven Decision-Making: Schools can leverage advanced reporting and analytics tools to monitor and gain actionable insights into enrollment trends, performance metrics, and areas for improvement. This data-driven approach enables better decision-making, allowing institutions to track and monitor progress effectively and adjust strategies as needed.

By leveraging Info-Tech's comprehensive blueprint, schools and their districts can make well-informed decisions about selecting and implementing an enrollment management system tailored to their unique needs. With a focus on increasing operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and long-term growth, this guide will equip school IT leaders with the necessary tools to enhance their enrollment strategies and create a more streamlined and engaging experience for students and families.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Mark Maby, an expert in the educational sector, and access to the complete Optimize Enrollment Management for K-12 Education blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group