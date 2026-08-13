Schools Face New 2026-27 Compliance Challenges as Student Aid Rules and Mailing Costs Change

Send Certified Mail helps schools, universities, and education administrators manage time-sensitive student correspondence with online mailing, USPS tracking, and long-term recordkeeping.

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools and universities begin the 2026–27 academic year, administrators are managing a complex mix of student communications, federal requirements, financial aid changes, and higher mailing costs. Send Certified Mail is reminding education professionals that modernizing physical mail can help institutions improve documentation while reducing the administrative work associated with important student correspondence.

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The new academic year follows significant activity within the federal student aid system. More than 10 million 2026–27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) forms had been completed and processed by March 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The Department has also introduced changes to the 2026–27 FAFSA process and expanded fraud-prevention measures for federal student aid.

These developments add to the many communication responsibilities already managed by colleges, universities, and school districts. Depending on the institution and applicable requirements, administrators may send correspondence involving financial aid, student accounts, housing, privacy rights, disciplinary matters, employment, and other time-sensitive issues.

"Education administrators have to communicate with thousands of students, parents, employees, and other stakeholders while maintaining accurate records of those communications," said Gary Brown, President and Owner of Send Certified Mail. "The challenge is not sending a letter. Institutions need a process that makes important correspondence easier to prepare, document, and retrieve when questions arise later."

Back-to-School Compliance Extends Beyond the Classroom

Federal requirements demonstrate the breadth of communication responsibilities schools face. Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), educational agencies and institutions must annually notify parents or eligible students of certain rights concerning education records. School districts may also have notification responsibilities under the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA).

Certified Mail is not generally required for these annual federal notices. However, educational institutions may choose to use documented physical mailing for other correspondence when maintaining evidence of mailing, delivery, or receipt is required by institutional policy or applicable requirements.

This distinction is becoming increasingly important as schools move more administrative functions online. Digital communication can improve speed and convenience, but physical mail continues to play a role when institutions need to create a clear record of important correspondence.

Higher Mailing Costs Add Pressure to Education Budgets

The 2026–27 school year also begins shortly after USPS implemented its July mailing-services price adjustment. The price of a one-ounce First-Class Mail stamp increased from 78 cents to 82 cents, while metered letters increased from 74 cents to 78 cents.

For institutions processing significant volumes of physical correspondence, postage is only part of the expense. Printing, envelopes, labels, ink, supplies, staff preparation time, and trips to the Post Office can increase the total administrative cost.

Centralizing physical mail through an online system can reduce many of these manual tasks while creating more consistent mailing records.

Building Better Records for Important Student Communications

Send Certified Mail provides online First-Class Mail and USPS Certified Mail services for schools, universities, and other organizations that need to send physical correspondence without preparing each mail piece internally.

Institutions upload completed documents online and Send Certified Mail handles printing, packing, postage, and USPS mailing the same business day. Available services include USPS Certified Mail tracking, USPS Acceptance Scan, Return Receipt Requested, delivery reporting, and batch processing for larger mailings.

Send Certified Mail also maintains available mailing records online for 10 years. Authorized users can retrieve archived letters, tracking information, and available delivery documentation when records are needed for internal reviews, administrative inquiries, audits, or other business purposes.

For institutions managing larger mailing volumes, batch processing, API integration, and secure SFTP options can also help incorporate physical mail into existing administrative workflows.

About Send Certified Mail

Send Certified Mail is a USPS-approved online mailing service that allows organizations to send U.S. Mail while skipping the trip to the mailroom and Post Office. Our platform provides same-business-day mailing, USPS tracking, Return Receipt Requested, and 10-year secure digital archiving to help organizations save time, reduce operational costs, and maintain compliance.

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SOURCE Send Certified Mail