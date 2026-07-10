Businesses Modernize Certified Mail Workflows as USPS July Rate Changes Take Effect

Send Certified Mail Helps Organizations Offset Rising Mailing Costs with Online Certified Mail, First-Class Mail, and Digital Compliance Tools

CELEBRATION, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States Postal Service (USPS) implements its latest mailing price adjustments on July 12, 2026, businesses across the country are taking a closer look at the true cost of sending important mail. While postage rates continue to rise, many organizations are discovering that labor, office supplies, manual processing, and record management often cost far more than the postage itself.

Send Certified Mail | Streamline all your important communications with our fully managed Certified Mail services, designed for businesses that need fast, secure, and documented delivery. With Send Certified Mail you can skip the trip to the mailroom or Post Office and send compliance mail online in minutes.

Send Certified Mail, the industry leader in online Certified Mail and compliance mailing solutions, is helping businesses modernize the way they prepare, send, track, and store important mail. By moving mailing operations online, organizations can reduce administrative work, improve compliance, and better manage rising mailing expenses.

"Every postage increase encourages businesses to evaluate their mailing process," said Gary Brown, President and Owner of Send Certified Mail. "The biggest savings rarely come from postage alone. They come from eliminating manual tasks, reducing office supply costs, improving documentation, and giving employees more time to focus on higher-value work."

Organizations that send legal notices, compliance communications, customer notifications, tax documents, financial correspondence, healthcare records, and other important mail often spend significant time printing documents, preparing envelopes, completing USPS forms, applying postage, waiting in the mailroom and at the Post Office, and filing paper records. As mailing volumes grow, these manual steps become increasingly expensive.

Send Certified Mail streamlines the entire process by allowing users to upload PDF letters, select USPS Certified Mail or First-Class Mail, and submit mailings online in just minutes. The platform prints, prepares, and mails each letter the same business day while providing USPS tracking, proof of mailing, proof of delivery, Electronic Return Receipts, and detailed mailing reports from one secure online dashboard.

In addition to reducing labor, businesses can eliminate many of the ongoing expenses associated with traditional mailing, including:

Certified Mail forms and labels

Return Receipt (green card) forms

Envelopes and printing supplies

Ink and toner

Postage meter expenses

Manual filing and paper storage

Employee trips to the Post Office

Businesses also benefit from features designed to streamline compliance and record retention, including same-business-day mailing, notarized Affidavits of Mailing for eligible First-Class Mail, high-volume batch processing, API and SFTP automation, and secure online storage of mailing records for years.

"As mailing regulations continue to evolve, businesses need more than a way to send letters," Brown added. "They need a complete mailing solution that provides reliable documentation, streamlines compliance, and helps protect their organization with accurate records that are easy to access years later."

The timing is especially important as many businesses review operating costs and vendor relationships during the second half of the year. Organizations looking to improve efficiency are increasingly replacing manual mailing processes with online workflows that reduce administrative work while improving visibility into every mailing.

Whether sending a single legal notice or thousands of compliance letters each month, Send Certified Mail helps businesses save time, reduce operating costs, improve documentation, and maintain secure mailing records without changing the way they do business.

Individuals and businesses interested in a personalized walkthrough of the platform may schedule a free Live Demo with the Send Certified Mail Customer Support Team.

About Send Certified Mail

Send Certified Mail is the leading online mailing platform that helps businesses send USPS Certified Mail, First-Class Mail, Priority Mail, and Express Mail while skipping the trip to the Post Office.

Organizations can upload PDF letters online while Send Certified Mail handles printing, postage, mailing, USPS tracking, proof of mailing, Electronic Return Receipts, reporting, and secure 10-year record retention. Trusted by businesses, law firms, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, property management companies, government agencies, and other compliance-driven organizations, Send Certified Mail helps streamline mailing workflows while improving documentation and operational efficiency.

Visit: www.SendCertifiedMail.com

Contact: [email protected]

Schedule a Live Demo

Media Contact:

Lauren Gold

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 800.406.1792

SOURCE Send Certified Mail