Washington Removes Certified Mail Requirement; Send Certified Mail Helps Businesses Adapt with Online First-Class Mail & Proof of Mailing Solutions

New Washington law signals growing shift toward practical notice delivery, digital mailing records, and streamlined compliance workflows

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State's recent passage of House Bill (HB) 2664 is drawing national attention across the legal, property management, and compliance industries. Effective June 11, 2026, qualifying landlord tenant notices in the State of Washington may once again be sent using USPS First-Class Mail instead of mandatory USPS Certified Mail.

The law reflects a growing concern among lawmakers and compliance professionals that Certified Mail requirements can sometimes create delivery problems instead of improving communication.

Washington Certified Mail Law Change: What Landlords, Businesses Need to Know | Send Certified Mail

Legislative findings noted that tenants frequently failed to retrieve Certified Mail notices, resulting in high rates of returned unclaimed mail, increased compliance costs, and delays affecting rental properties and operational workflows.

For landlords, property managers, law firms, and businesses that send legal or compliance notices, the law represents a meaningful operational shift.

"This change shows that governments are beginning to focus more on whether notices actually reach recipients," said Gary Brown, President and Owner of Send Certified Mail. "Many organizations are now looking for practical mailing solutions that improve delivery outcomes while still maintaining strong proof of mailing documentation."

While the new law removes certain Certified Mail requirements, qualifying notices must still be deposited into the United States mail from within the State of Washington. For businesses with remote employees, centralized operations, or offices located outside Washington, that requirement can create logistical challenges.

Send Certified Mail helps businesses meet those requirements by allowing users to send USPS First-Class Mail and USPS Certified Mail online from virtually anywhere through one centralized platform.

Instead of printing notices, preparing envelopes, and making trips to the mailroom and Post Office, users can upload documents online while Send Certified Mail handles the printing, processing, mailing, tracking, and documentation workflow.

Send Certified Mail also provides a key feature, becoming increasingly valuable in modern compliance workflows, a notarized Affidavit of Mailing.

The Affidavit of Mailing helps document when a notice was mailed and supports operational record keeping for legal notices, landlord tenant communications, rent increases, compliance mail, and other important business correspondence.

As governments and agencies continue modernizing notice requirements, organizations are increasingly moving toward:

First-Class Mail workflows

Digital mailing systems

Electronic proof of mailing

Centralized compliance records

Online mailing platforms

Long-term searchable archives

The Washington law change also reflects a larger trend occurring nationwide. Agencies and legislatures are increasingly reconsidering rigid mailing requirements and focusing more heavily on practical delivery methods, digital audit trails, and operational efficiency.

Send Certified Mail helps businesses adapt to those changes by combining:

USPS First-Class Mail

USPS Certified Mail

Electronic Return Receipt options

USPS tracking

Proof of delivery

Long-term mailing archives

Centralized reporting tools

Organizations can manage compliance mail, legal notices, operational communications, and mailing records from one dashboard while reducing administrative workload and skipping the trip to the Post Office.

For property managers, landlords, attorneys, and businesses handling high volumes of notices, Send Certified Mail helps save time and money while improving mailing visibility and operational efficiency.

As mailing laws and compliance workflows continue evolving, Send Certified Mail remains focused on helping organizations modernize mailing operations without sacrificing documentation, visibility, or compliance support.

Businesses interested in a personalized walkthrough of the platform may schedule a free Live Demo with the Send Certified Mail Customer Support Team.

About Send Certified Mail

Send Certified Mail is a USPS-approved online mailing service that allows organizations to send U.S. Mail while skipping the trip to the mailroom and Post Office. Our platform provides same-business-day mailing, USPS tracking, Electronic Return Receipts, and 10-year secure digital archiving to help organizations save time, reduce operational costs, and maintain compliance.

Visit: www.SendCertifiedMail.com

Contact: [email protected]

Schedule a Live Demo

Media Contact:

Lauren Gold

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888.406.1792

SOURCE Send Certified Mail